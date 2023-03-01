340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Website: butlerpubliclibrary.net
Upcoming activities
• The library’s board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
• The next Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Learn new routines, including spring cleaning.
• Chuck Johnson will lead a discussion on finding graves at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Learn how to use the Find-A-Grave free site and little tricks to master clear, concise pictures of the graves.
• The library is collecting cardboard egg cartons for a craft this summer. Feel free to drop off your clean, empty cartons at the library.
• OneDrive will no longer be active as of April. If you are still using OneDrive, download the Libby app. Patrons can access all of their eLibrary resources through Libby. Patrons needing assistance are asked to see a staff member.
Ongoing activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
Game nights
Feeling the winter blues? Need some excitement to spice up your days? Get together with other adults to spend an hour twice a month playing your favorite games and enjoy snacks.
These game days will take place at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Monday in March. Games will include euchre, spades, bunco, chicken feet, dominoes and more.
History of Butler schools book
Butler native Craig Berndt has published a new book, “History of Butler’s Schools.” Copies of the book are on sale for $15 at the library.
New materials available
Biography: “Windfall: The Prairie Woman Who Lost Her Way and the Great-Granddaughter Who Found Her” by Erika Bolstad.
History: “Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and a Legacy of Rage” by Jeff Guinn.
Health, mind and body: “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” by Jay Shetty. “The Fun Habit: How the Disciplined Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life” by Mike Rucker.
Teen: “Begin Again” by Emma Lord.
Comics and graphic novels: “Pepper & Boo: Paws Up for Joy!” by Charise Mericle Harper.
Large print: “Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta” by Beverly Lowry. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series, 11) by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. “The Cowboy SEAL’s Challenge: A Clean Romance” by Julianna Morris.
Literature and fiction: “Maame” by Jessica George. “Sam” by Allegra Goodman. “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki. “The Snow Hare” by Paula Lichtarowicz.
DVD: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” “Left Behind — The Movie.” “Muppets From Space” and “The Muppets Take Manhattan.”
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
