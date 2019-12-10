These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 27-Dec. 5. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Michael A. Armstrong, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Sherri L. Armstrong, Huntington, speeding, $196 (BPD).
- David P. Barfell, Angola, driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Christian J. Barnard, Leo, speeding, $165 (DC); speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Matthew Booher, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Novalea N. Boots, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Diann E. Brewer, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Sandra K. Brown, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD); no license in possession, $175 (GPD).
- Tyler Bryant, Nappanee, speeding, $179.46 (DC).
- Bonita K. Campbell, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Erin E. Carney, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Dyllan J. DeSantie, Butler, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Travis J. Dowling, Swayzee, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Deonta D. Edwards, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Daniel J. Ellis, Avilla, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Jason C. Eminger, LaOtto, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- William M. Sandoval Espinoza, Glendale Heights, Illinois, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Harold B. Fuller, Fremont, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Richard J. Ginder, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Christopher J. Goeglein, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Victor M. Gonzalez, Fort Wayne, passing on double yellow markings, $171 (DC).
- Jerad W. Harlow, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Hope C. Hassett, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nichole R. Heyman, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Anthony R. Hill, Clemmons, North Carolina, speeding in work site, $435.50 (ISP).
- William T. Hillary, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Tyrone J. Huff, Fremont, no or defective parking brake system, $185 (ISP).
- Dane J. Johnson, LaOtto, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Austin W. Jones, Albion, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kelsey M. Kistler, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Caleb M. Kruse, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
- Marilyn Lafler, Shipshewana, no child restraint, $25 (ISP).
- Blake Leatherman, Auburn, failure to maintain financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
- Makayla L. Marshall, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- David L. Martin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Kimberly R. Messman, Ashley, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Brittany R. Miller, Rome City, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
- Dale K. Miller, Garrett, speeding, $235 (ISP).
- Dustin L. Moore, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Nan Mor, Akron, Ohio, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Haider A. Mughal, Brampton, Ontario, Canada, unsafe lane movement, $165 (DC).
- Misha L. Neukam, Avilla, no operator’s license when required, $150 (GPD).
- Michael T. Nickelson, Roanoke, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Akira Osogami, Battle Creek, Michigan, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Drayke A. Powell, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Rogelio Rodriguez Ramirez, Wimauma, Florida, operating commercial vehicle without periodic inspection, $235 (ISP).
- Melissa J. Saylor, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Mircea J. Sitov, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $235 (ISP).
- Samuel L. Speciale, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Logen F. Spicer, Waterloo, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Amber M. Stevens, Onaway, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Erek G. Tillburg, Columbus, Ohio, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
- Camille M. Tyler, Lafayette, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Alexandra V. Umphries, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- James A. Washington, Columbus, Georgia, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Shane M. Wilson, Butler, driving while suspended, $258 (DC); no seat belt, $40 (DC); no seat belt, $40 (DC).
- John A. Yoder, Cromwell, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Meghan C. York, Spencerville, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
