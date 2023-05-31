BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School announced academic awards at the annual awards program May 17.
Business
Career Internship — Kolt Gerke, Grace Kreischer, Caeden Moughler, Reece Myers, Tabitha VanScoder and David Strong.
Economics — Garrett Thompson.
Accounting — Lily Kreischer.
Computer Science — Andrew Strong.
Education Professions — Austin Goff and Eleanor Neumann.
Agriculture — Bryce Pickering and Madelynn Yaros.
Language Arts
English 9 — Tiffany Richmond. Honors English 9 — Kayli Burns. English 10 — Brooke Carper. Honors English 10 — Kiersten Haynes. English 11 — Brady Lehman. Honors English 11 — Chloe Buss. English 12 — Austin Fiig. English Composition 143 — Carsen Jacobs. English Literature 153 — Caeden Moughler. Spanish I — Reagan Ioor and Addison Moughler. Spanish II — Blake Lesser and Addison Pfefferkorn. Spanish III — Chloe Buss and Jayci Kitchen.
Mathematics
Algebra I — Judah Fuentes, Jaylee Fugate, Connor Mack, Tiffany Richmond, Camden Spalding, Macey Traster, Daxton Ullom and Jake Warstler. Geometry — Brady Lehman, Brighton McPherson, Riley Pickering and Aidan Reimund. Honors Geometry — Nolan Baker, Kayli Burns, Adelaide Elden, Abigail Evans, Addison Moughler, Rylee Moughler and Stella Steury. Algebra II — Brooke Carper and James Sapp. Honors Algebra II — Addison Pfefferkorn. Pre-Calculus — Emma Brown, Chloe Buss, Jayci Kitchen and Moyra McAtee. Calculus — Grace Kreischer, Caeden Moughler Lydia Strong and Garrett Thompson.
Science
Earth/Space Science — Jacob Kuder. Biology — Riley Pickering. Honors Biology — Adelaide Elden. Biology II — Garrett Thompson. Integrated Chemistry/Physics — Markus Roark. Chemistry I — Lillian Cline. Chemistry II — Moyra McAtee. Anatomy and Physiology — Baylie Donaldson.
Physical Education
Girls Physical Education — Lillian Wahl. Boys Physical Education — Clay Carnahan. Strength and Conditioning — Carsen Jacobs.
Social Studies
U.S. History — Chloe Buss, Joey Eck, Jesse Hankey, Jayci Kitchen, Holly Laney, Moyra McAtee and Madelynn Yaros.
World History and Geography — Kalissa Andrews, Abigail Evans, Parker Goldner, Reagan Ioor, Addison Moughler and Dusten West.
Psychology — Luke Collins and Katie O’Brien.
Government — Cody Collins, Kolt Gerke, Carsen Jacobs, Grace Kreischer, Caeden Moughler and Carter Rutan.
Community Foundation of DeKalb County/DeKalb’s VOICE — Eleanor Neumann.
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen — Grace Kreischer.
Butler American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State — Mataya Redinger.
Butler American Legion Americanism and Government Test:
10th Grade — Blake Lesser and Monica Petre.
11th Grade — Chloe Buss and Bradon Greutman.
12th Grade — Garrett Thompson and Tabitha VanScoder.
Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team — Garrett Thompson.
President’s Award of Education Excellence — Carson Days, Josiah Eck, Kaylie Hertig, Dax Holman, Carsen Jacobs, Grace Kreischer, Kaylee Moore, Caeden Moughler, Lydia Strong and Garrett Thompson.
