BUTLER — It’s budget season in Butler.
Monday, several department heads presented their 2023 proposals to the City Council.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz and Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger reviewed the budgets for their office and departments.
City Planner Vivian Likes presented a community development budget and Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck presented the central services and Thompson Block budgets. They will present budgets for other departments at future meetings.
A public hearing on the 2023 budget is slated to take place at the council’s first meeting in September, which will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, a day later than normal because of the Labor Day holiday. Budget adoption is on the agenda for the Sept. 19 meeting.
Eck said 2023 salary ordinances for elected and employees will be presented at a future meeting.
Hollabaugh is proposing a $43,400 budget, an increase of $2,295. The budget includes increases of $995 in retainer and $1,500 for code book updates and a reduction of $1,200 for a computer.
In central services, Eck is forecasting a $529,221 budget, an increase of $185,236. The largest proposed increase is $190,341 for a special project yet to be determined.
“As I was calculating all of the tax rates among the various funds, I found out that (in) the street department, we have not done any big paving projects in several years,” Eck explained. “They have too much cash right now so in order to collect all of our tax dollars, a portion needs to be moved somewhere else.
“The general fund makes the most sense because we can spend it on almost anything, including utilities,” she continued. “We know of some big upcoming expenses in the water department. We could also use this for park equipment, fire equipment, police equipment if needed.”
She described the special project line as a “catch-all” line for the transfer from the street department. The city still has over $300,000 earmarked for street paving, which could be used as a local match toward a maximum $1 million Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The Thompson Block budget, projected at $124,300 — up from $110,900 — includes $48,000 for brick repairs.
Heffelfinger is proposing an increase to the police department’s budget from $770,800 to $883,750.
The department is looking to replace one car at a cost of $60,000 for the vehicle, emergency lights, radio and equipment.
The police budget includes a $22,700 increase in salaries, a $20,000 increase in benefits for officers, a salary of $36,750 for the now full-time clerk, and a $25,000 increase in insurance.
Shultz presented a proposed Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory budget of $422,145, an increase from $402,035 in 2022.
The budget includes an increase in pay for part-time firefighters from $116,000 in 2022 to $133,600 in 2023. The department now has eight paid, part-time firefighters who serve in addition to 20 volunteers.
His budget includes a $4,000 increase — to $8,000 — for liability insurance and a $3,000 increase — to $8,000 — for worker’s compensation and sickness. The budget also includes a $10,400 decrease — from $24,400 to $14,000 — for electric service.
Shultz also provided an update on department activities. As of Aug. 14, firefighters have made 395 total responses. Two new automated defibrillators have been ordered and five airpacks have been repaired, bringing all of the department’s breathing apparatus up to National Firefighter Protection Association guidelines.
As he did with the fire board earlier this year, Shultz shared a five- and 10-year plan for the department.
The five-year plan includes having a paid fire chief, a new command vehicle, a replacement for the rescue truck, a utility vehicle for events and grass fires, a training building and partnering with several area departments to pursue a grant to replace all air packs.
The 10-year plan includes having six full-time, paid firefighters, 12 part-time, paid firefighters and 20 volunteers. That plan also includes adding a bay to the fire station, replacing the current tanker and one of the grass rigs, and considering whether the department will add a basic life support or advanced life support ambulance service.
“Everything on here is possible or not possible,” Shultz said, noting that nothing is set in stone.
Likes is proposing a $19,155 increase in the community development budget, with $2,500 earmarked for software upgrades to facilitate tracking of fees for the Indiana State Board of Accounts and a new item, $12,000 for downtown strategies.
Additional budgets will be presented at future meetings.
Hollabaugh noted the golf cart ordinance is in the drafting stages and is not ready for consideration.
Board of Works
has light agenda
Earlier, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved the first option of a three-part quote from MagnaGrip Exhaust Systems to relocate one of the drops in the fire station.
The first option — at $4,959 — was the cheapest of three proposals submitted by the company. It will relocate the existing drop hose to accommodate the diesel tail pipe for a new fire truck, which is on the opposite side of the current truck.
Dohner is looking to replace outdated equipment in Mason Park and plans to bring ideas to the city’s park board.
The board approved a special event request to close the 100 and 200 blocks of West Oak Street Saturday, Aug. 27 for the next fourth Saturday cruise-in.
City officials have identified several buildings with either fallen bricks or walls in need of attention, including two in the 100 block of South Broadway and one in the 100 block of East Oak Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.