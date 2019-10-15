Beverly Farver
WATERLOO — Beverly J. Farver, 86, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Wilma Carper
AUBURN — Wilma M. Carper, 92, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jane Kempf
AUBURN — Jane E. Kempf, 92, of Auburn, died Oct. 11, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Scott Reinewald
AUBURN — Scott Gordon Reinewald, 60, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
John Berger
ANGOLA — John R. “Jack” Berger, 90, of Angola, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Emily Goranson
ANGOLA — Emily Gail Goranson, 67, of Franklin and formerly of Angola, died Oct. 7, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Freeda Hiler
ANGOLA — Freeda Lee Hiler, 87, of Angola, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Lucinda Shook
ANGOLA — Lucinda “Cindy” Kay (Pratt) Shook, 62, of Angola, died Oct. 4, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Robert Steinke
ANGOLA — Robert Alan “Bob” Steinke, 60, of Angola, died Oct. 7, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Esther Blansit
FREMONT — Esther M. Blansit, 94, of Fremont, died Oct. 5, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Judy Hufnagle
FREMONT — Judy Marie Hufnagle, 72, of Fremont, died Oct. 10, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Manfred Melchi
FREMONT — Manfred L. “Pete” Melchi, 93, of Lake George, Fremont, died Oct. 11, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Virgil Smith
FREMONT — Virgil L. Smith, 83, of Fremont, died Oct. 4, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Darlene Barner
KENDALLVILLE — Darlene Denise Barner, 55, of Kendallville, died Oct. 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
James McVicar
KENDALLVILLE — James Arthur “Jim” McVicar, 82, of Kendallville, died Oct. 6, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Douglas Halferty
SOUTH MILFORD — Douglas Jay Halferty, 57, of South Milford, died Oct. 7, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Patricia Hall
MONGO — Patricia Lou Hall, 86, of Mongo, died Oct. 9, 2019.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Olive Stangland
ALBION — Olive Janet Stangland, 102, of Albion, died Oct. 10, 2019.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
