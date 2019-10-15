Beverly Farver

WATERLOO — Beverly J. Farver, 86, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Wilma Carper

AUBURN — Wilma M. Carper, 92, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jane Kempf

AUBURN — Jane E. Kempf, 92, of Auburn, died Oct. 11, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Scott Reinewald

AUBURN — Scott Gordon Reinewald, 60, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

John Berger

ANGOLA — John R. “Jack” Berger, 90, of Angola, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Emily Goranson

ANGOLA — Emily Gail Goranson, 67, of Franklin and formerly of Angola, died Oct. 7, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Freeda Hiler

ANGOLA — Freeda Lee Hiler, 87, of Angola, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Lucinda Shook

ANGOLA — Lucinda “Cindy” Kay (Pratt) Shook, 62, of Angola, died Oct. 4, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Robert Steinke

ANGOLA — Robert Alan “Bob” Steinke, 60, of Angola, died Oct. 7, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Esther Blansit

FREMONT — Esther M. Blansit, 94, of Fremont, died Oct. 5, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Judy Hufnagle

FREMONT — Judy Marie Hufnagle, 72, of Fremont, died Oct. 10, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Manfred Melchi

FREMONT — Manfred L. “Pete” Melchi, 93, of Lake George, Fremont, died Oct. 11, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Virgil Smith

FREMONT — Virgil L. Smith, 83, of Fremont, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Darlene Barner

KENDALLVILLE — Darlene Denise Barner, 55, of Kendallville, died Oct. 11, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

James McVicar

KENDALLVILLE — James Arthur “Jim” McVicar, 82, of Kendallville, died Oct. 6, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Douglas Halferty

SOUTH MILFORD — Douglas Jay Halferty, 57, of South Milford, died Oct. 7, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Patricia Hall

MONGO — Patricia Lou Hall, 86, of Mongo, died Oct. 9, 2019.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Olive Stangland

ALBION — Olive Janet Stangland, 102, of Albion, died Oct. 10, 2019.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.

