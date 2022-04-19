These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 7-14. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Devan L. Arnett, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Harold L. Arnold, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Scott O. Ashton, Zionsville, operating commercial vehicle without periodic inspection, $260 (ISP).
Madison C. Baade, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
John J. Bailey, Angola, speeding, $196 (DC).
Gavin L. Bean, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Nathan J. Boyles, Angola, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Jon M. Brouse, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Benjamin M. Buchanan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kristen D. Collins, Hamilton, speeding, $194 (ISP); driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
Jean E. Demesiere, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
David P. Destefano, Angola, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Megan L. Elliott, Quincy, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Anthony S. Figorski, Avilla, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Kayleen A. Freeman, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Monte J. Fuhrman III, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jacob D. Gerbacher, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Tycius M. Getts, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Natasha M. Golden, Avilla, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Jennafer E. Graham, Hillsdale, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Caleb T. Hackley, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Kaylee M. Halsey, Ossian, speeding, $150 (DC).
Charlene N. Harmon, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Kyle C. Hatcher, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Bert F. Hawkins, Chesterfield, speeding, $171 (DC); following too closely, $171 (DC).
Brenda S. Hoard, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Daniel K. Hook, Butler, dog running at large, $25 (DC).
Sandra J. Jackson, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Abbie M. Jenkins, Kendallville, expired plates, $175 (BPD).
Karole L. Johnson, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Prashant R. Kotkar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Richard S. Larson Jr., Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jaykob L. Levitz, Angola, no valid driver’s license, $175 (BPD); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (BPD).
Chase M. McConnell, Butler, speeding, $165 (BPD); improper passing to right, $171 (BPD); improper use of horn during vehicle operation, $150 (BPD).
Edwin J. Melendez Jr., Cicero, Illinois, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Sarah E. Mettert, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Steven T. Miller, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Josif Ndrio, Schiller Park, Illinois, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brandon D.O. Noble, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Tyler C. Partin, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Zoe I.A. Perisho, Fort Wayne, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Marie E. Rothgeb, Spencerville, speeding, $165 (DC).
Robert A. Salaiz, Angola, speeding, $165 (DC).
Tylor M. Shelton, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Alyssa M. Skiles, Garrett, disregarding lighted signal, $196 (AUB).
Jessica L. Swartz, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Jeremy W. Thimlar, Butler, following too closely, $171 (WPD).
Austin J. Turner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Isaiah D. Tuttle, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Zachary P. Walters, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Tyler J. Wasikowski, Orland, speeding, $150 (DC).
Asharia S. Winston, Fort Wayne, distracted driver, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.