Police make arrests
- Jonathan Wells, 45, of the 400 block of Spencerville Road, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. July 8 by Garrett Police on a charge of driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Justin Reynolds, 25, of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. July 8 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
- Steven Donaldson, 62, of the 4600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. July 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
- Devon W. Moore, 24, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested July 15 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
- Jonah B. Werst, age not available, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. July 16 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and C misdemeanor levels.
- Olivia Hyde, 40, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. July 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
- Trenton Groff, 22, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. July 20 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Nicholas Bateman, 22, of the 300 block of Cobblers Way, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. July 21 by Auburn Police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Amanda Garrison, 25, of the 1800 block of Wheeler Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. July 22 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
- Justin Wilson, 31, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. July 23 by Auburn Police on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Backing driver crashes into pole
BUTLER — There were no injuries when a St. Joe woman backed her vehicle into a canopy pole in the 500 block of West Main Street around 7:15 p.m. July 7, Butler Police reported.
Sheila L. Reinig, 61, of the 300 block of Widney Street, St. Joe, was backing up in her 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when she struck a canopy pole.
Police estimated total damage to be between $1,000-$2,500.
Driver hits deer near Butler
BUTLER — An Antwerp, Ohio man struck a deer with his vehicle near Butler around 9:45 p.m. July 17, Butler Police said.
Justin C. Pettijohn, 35, of the 100 block of Harrimann Road, Antwerp, Ohio, hit the deer in the area of S.R. 8 and C.R. 75.
Police estimated total damage to Pettijohn’s 2013 Chrysler 300 to be between $2,500-$5,000.
