BUTLER — Harry Loran “Nemo” Leibold didn’t live in Butler for very long, but a little piece of him will forever be part of the community.
With several family members present — some traveling from California — the youth league field at Hathaway Park was named in Leibold’s honor under sunny skies Saturday afternoon in between games of the Bobcat Youth League’s opening day.
The Butler Park and Recreation Board made the decision to name the park in recognition of Leibold, who was born in Butler in 1892 and spent 13 seasons playing Major League Baseball.
Mayor Mike Hartman presented plaques to family members. Youth league representatives gave hats and key chains.
A larger, permanent plaque features Leibold’s statistics and photos. One of the dugouts features a life-sized mural.
Four of his grandchildren — Rick Leibold, Loretta Musatics, Gloria Remus and Cathy Leibold — plus several generations were present for Saturday’s dedication.
Leibold was listed as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall in his playing days. “I think that was inflated,” Rick said. “He was probably only about 5-4.”
As a child, Rick remembers seeing scrapbooks in his grandparents’ basement, along with several baseballs that included autographs of many of Nemo Leibold’s teammates.
The children did what came naturally. They played with them.
“My brother and I would take one out and play catch,” Rick remembers. “If you were watching these kids, we were about that age, and when we played catch in the middle of the street, it was more a game of miss.
“When I think about all of the times those balls would hit the asphalt and what it was doing to the signatures, I could shoot myself,” he said. “There’s no telling what they’d be worth now. I don’t know where they ended up.”
Rick remembers one of his grandfather’s favorite games. “The first thing he’d do is he’d come in the house was tickle us. Whoever could hold out laughing the longest got a nickel.
“He was so casual about his Major League career. As kids, we thought everybody’s grandpa played baseball,” he continued. Rick also remembers his grandfather coming outside — then about 60 years of age — to hit balls for the kids. “His swing was just perfect. It was a beautiful swing.”
Musatics remembered her grandfather as being a “very common, down-to-earth man. If we didn’t know all this history, you wouldn’t have known he was a famous baseball player.”
Nemo Leibold played for four Major League teams — the Cleveland Naps, who later became the Indians and are now known as the Guardians, the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Washington Senators, now known as the Minnesota Twins.
He was a regular outfielder on two World Series championship teams — the 1917 White Sox and 1924 Senators.
His single in game 6 of the 1917 series drove in the final run of the series. In game 7 of the 1924 series, Leibold delivered a pinch-hit double to start a two-run rally that evened the score. The Senators won it in 12 innings.
Leibold was also a member of the infamous 1919 White Sox team that threw the World Series that season. While eight members of that team were banned from baseball for life for taking money, Leibold did not participate and was considered to be a clean player.
“To me, that shows me the integrity of Mr. Leibold,” Hartman said. “He was an excellent ambassador for the sport of baseball. Not once, did he want to tarnish the reputation of baseball or tarnish his reputation. To me, that was a good man indeed.”
After his playing career ended in 1925, Leibold spent the next 21 seasons as a minor league manager. During that time, Leibold-managed teams won six league championships in the American Association and International and Eastern leagues. Leibold died in 1977 in Detroit, Michigan.
Leibold played against the likes of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth and was teammates with “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. In the 1946 minor league playoffs, Leibold managed the Louisville Colonels who faced off with another soon-to-be-superstar, Jackie Robinson.
