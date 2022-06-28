BUTLER — It’s never too early to learn valuable skills that will pay dividends in the long run.
The Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) program, through Goodwill Industries, helps teenagers and young adults learn and build essential job skills, explained Pre-ETS coordinator Mandy Cline.
The program is geared for students ages 14-18, and can serve young adults up to age 22, she said.
This summer, students from Angola and East Noble high schools joined students from Eastside in the program.
As Pre-ETS coordinators, Cline, Bre Dickson, Katrina Weicht and Chrissy Tieman — and outside of the school year, Eastside teacher Nichole Brown — work with students in many ways.
“We just go into the classes and provide instruction for them,” Cline said. “We can do anything from learning to balance a checkbook to a pancake lesson, where they made, measured and created their own pancakes and then we talked about the cost of it.”
In that lesson, students learned about the costs involved between dining out versus eating at home and budgeting for meals.
“Our program covers a lot of different things,” she explained. “The five basic areas we try to cover are job exploration counseling, self-advocacy, post-secondary education, workplace readiness and workplace training.
“The kids are getting more comfortable with the projects we’re doing. They’re wanting to step outside of themselves and do new projects and make new friends.”
It can be something as simple as picking up trash, she explained.
“Kids may ask, ‘Why do people do this?’ Cline said. “Here’s a lesson. Don’t do this. You don’t want to clean up somebody else’s, don’t put yours out there for somebody else.”
“We help the kids learn work skills, how to deal while they’re in a workplace setting, deal with a boss, deal with co-workers, make sure they’re working hard,” she continued. “We just prepare them with those skills so when they go out to the real world, that they have those skills behind them.”
Students perform a variety of tasks in the program. Recently, students partnered with the City of Butler to clean tombstones in the cemetery. “It’s amazing what a power washer does to the tombstones,” Cline said. “To see what they started like and what they look like now is just unbelievable.”
Students have volunteered at Image of Hope ranch, a Christ-centered ministry that provides children, teens, adults and families a place to move toward healing from brokenness.
There, the students helped build a shed, served as tour guides and cleaned stalls, chicken coops and animal cages.
Most recently, with the help of Dale Baldwin and Papa’s Smoking BBQ, students held a chicken event to raise funds for the Butler Community Food Pantry. “The students took pre-orders, they delivered, they advertised, they ran it just like a small business,” Cline said. “They were able to make an $800 profit off of that, and with the money, they went and bought food for the food pantry.”
Some of the students have since donated their time to volunteer at the food pantry.
Additional chicken events — July 8 and July 22 — will raise funds to buy items for the DeKalb County Humane Society and Image of Hope.
Cline has been with the Pre-ETS program since March 2020.
“The City of Butler, Mayor Mike Hartman and (City Superintendent) Eric Dohner have been great in supporting the program,” she said. “They both really believe in the kids being able to learn job skills on site.
“What I love to see the most, especially this year, is the kids from the different schools interacting, to see them building relationships and communicating,” she added.
“Sometimes, communication is not a very big thing for kids this age, but to be able to see them form a team and go out and conquer a project — such as building a shed for Image of Hope — is just wonderful, and to see them do things they never thought they could do,” Cline said.
“Sometimes, you pick one of the quietest students and say, ‘You’re going to be the leader today, you’re going to lead us. You tell us what you want us to do. You pick your team, show us where you want to go.’
“We try to make sure students understand everything like being on time to giving the boss a full day of work,” she said. “We want to set these individuals up to have a successful workplace experience.”
For more information about the program, visit: fwgoodwill.org/programs-services/youth-pre-employment/.
