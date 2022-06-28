ST. JOE — With the help of nearly $300,000 in state grants, a major project in the Town of St. Joe is just about complete.
St. Joe applied for and received two Community Crossings grants — one for $214,188.90 and the other for $82,615.93 — from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
With those funds, the town was able to lay new storm drains on Third Street. In addition, the town was able to repair and resurface these streets: Widney, Third and Fourth streets from Jefferson to Railroad Street; School Street from C.R. 60 to Railroad Street; and Jefferson from S.R. 1 to Fourth Street, according to Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder.
A final walk-through will take place this week.
In July, the town will apply for another Community Crossings grant, with a goal of tackling drain and street repairs on Curie Street, as well as street repairs on Washington Street from S.R. 1 to the pump house; and on Hart Street.
“My intention is to replace and repair all water lines, some hydrants and storm water drains, and repair all roads in town,” Snyder said.
The town is seeking permission from the CSX Railroad to work on Railroad and Mill streets, as the railroad owns portions of those streets.
Snyder noted she has been attending any and all grant training programs. Another goal is to one day have a mural in St. Joe.
