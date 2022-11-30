Eastside to present 'Murder on the Orient Express'

BUTLER — Growing up, Jessica Snyder enjoyed reading mystery classics.
As Eastside’s theater director, she wanted to share her love of those mysteries while bringing something new to the Millie Hansen Auditorium stage.
This weekend, Eastside will present “Murder on the Orient Express,” a play based on the Agatha Christie book of the same name.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
“As I was selecting our play for this year, I was searching for something different,” Snyder said. “I wanted to do a show that Eastside’s never done before. I was also very compelled to do a mystery because who doesn’t love a good mystery?
“Growing up, I devoured mystery classics such as Nancy Drew, always trying to solve the mystery before the big reveal at the end of the book. During my research, I quickly discovered the play Murder on the Orient Express and I was instantly drawn to it,” she said.
Eastside’s cast includes Italy Basaldua as Detective Hercule Poirot, Eme Lamberson as Monsieur Bouc, Aubry Lamberson as Mary Debenham, Jon Prosser as Col. Arbuthnot, Milo Cumings as Hector McQueen, Addison Davidhizar as Michel, Elmeria Stutzman as Princess Dragomiroff, Hailey Mack as Greta Ohlsson, Lydia Strong as Countess Andrenyi, Lacy Watson as Helen Hubbard, Carder Davis as Samuel Rachett, Aubree Tadsen as mother, Charlette Strong as father, Caitlin Steffen as nanny, McKenna Klotz as the man and Lexy Lamberson as the little girl. The ensemble includes Cambree Tolley, Stella Steury and Stella Dickerhoff.
The Orient Express is an elegant train of the 1930s. On a trip home to London from the Middle East, the train is stopped by heavy snowfall. A murder is discovered on the train and Poirot’s trip home is interrupted to solve the case.
The opening chapters of Christie’s novel take place primarily in Istanbul, Turkey. The rest happen in the former Yugoslavia, with the train trapped between the cities of Vinkovci and Brod.
“I was first intrigued by this play because it is based on the novel written by Agatha Christie, whose name is synonymous with the mystery genre having written 60 mystery novels,” Snyder said.
“As I read the script, I discovered these rich characters,” she continued. “I loved the background stories and clever interconnectedness between the characters and plot. In the words of character Monsieur Bouc, they are all ‘quite the character.’
“I began to visual the show, and from an acting standpoint, I imagined how fun it would be to bring these characters to life. I knew this play would challenge and stretch my students as actors, but I knew they could rise to the challenge,” Snyder said.
“I am incredibly proud of this cast. They have worked incredibly hard and together we have created these beautiful, funny, complicated characters.”
