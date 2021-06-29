ST. JOE — When May 26 rolled around, bringing an end to the 2020-2021 school year, Riverdale Elementary first-grade teacher Judy Krafft knew it would be a bittersweet day.
Krafft said she tried to put her retirement in perspective for her students.
“I told the kids, ‘You’ll have these feelings. You’ll have ups and downs today. You’re going to be happy; you’re going to be able to do the things you want to do this summer. It’s going to be sad because you’re saying good-bye to your friends. You’re going on to second grade.
“For me, I’m opening the next chapter of my life,” she said. “That’s what today’s like for me.
“Talking about it, like right now, I get kind of melancholy about it,” she explained. “Other times, I’m happy because we’re doing fun things with the kids.”
In all, she taught 33 years at Riverdale.
Krafft just completed her eighth year of teaching first grade after teaching kindergarten for several years at the school.
“First grade is a little more independent,” she said, comparing the two grade levels. “You can do a little bit more ‘next step up’ level. You see a lot of growth in reading. They’re sweet, they’re forgiving, and they’re very easy to work with.”
Krafft taught first grade for two years under the old Prime Time guidelines that featured small class sizes.
She switched to kindergarten when former DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Jeff Stephens informed her of a vacancy at that level.
“Dr. Stephens was looking out for me,” Krafft said. “He said, ‘There’s someone moving out of kindergarten. This will be a permanent position. You won’t be moved from grade to grade.’”
Making the transitions from first grade to kindergarten and from kindergarten back to first were relatively easy.
“Going from kindergarten to first grade was easy because I knew where they left off in kindergarten and I knew where I needed to take them.”
An Angola High School graduate, she attended Tri-State University (now Trine) and taught for two years at Prairie Heights. She also taught at Milford Elementary School, where there was one teacher each for kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades.
“We were very close. We even commuted together because a lot of us lived in the Ashley area,” Krafft remembers of her time at Milford Elementary. “One of the secretaries and three of the teachers rode together to work.”
Krafft comes from a long line of teachers: an uncle and an aunt were teachers; a first cousin was a superintendent and his wife was a principal.
“I’m the youngest in my family, but I’m really closer to my nieces and nephews, so whenever I would babysit, I would role-play with them,” she explained. “I did a lot of teaching Sunday school, Bible school, and just had that feel.
“The line of teaching has just been in our family: I have three nieces, two great-nieces and cousins that are in education.
“It’s just in our blood. It just came natural to me,” she said.
“Young kids keep you young,” Krafft said. “You’re always active with them. You’re role-playing and doing a lot of fun things with them.
“I love working with the kids and seeing their growth,” she stated. “Riverdale is such a family. You don’t always have that at other schools.
“They give you freedom to grow your curriculum,” Krafft continued. “You know the standards the state has set. You’re always looking for things to supplement.”
Krafft and fellow first-grade teacher Leslie Davis developed a good working relationship, often planning special days together, such as dressing up as Cruella to commemorate 101 days of school.
Davis’ husband, Joe, was in Krafft’s first class at Riverdale. Now, the Davis’ daughter, Emily, is in Krafft’s last class.
Some of her former students have become teachers at the school. Krafft is also looking forward to seeing former colleagues who are members of the retired teachers group.
The closeness of the Riverdale family is what she will miss most.
“Riverdale’s such a great family and we have such a supportive group,” Krafft said. “When COVID hit, (Principal Brennen) Kitchen was very caring and listened to us and our concerns.
“Our PTO (parent teacher organization) was so supportive. A lot of schools don’t have that,” she added. “It’s just a close-knit community; I’ll miss that. I’ll miss working with the students, seeing them come in and greet you every morning.
“I told my husband he may have to give me little hugs and say, ‘I love you Mrs. Krafft,’ until I get used to not going to school,” she said.
