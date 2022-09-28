Doughnut matriarch shares treats to mark 101 years

AUBURN — Doughnuts and the DeKalb County Fair are the perfect match.
Wednesday, Faralee Baidinger — the matriarch of the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star’s famous tasty treats — handed out 101 doughnuts to folks lined up next to the trailer. Baidinger turns 101 Friday.
Since 1949, the doughnuts have been a fixture of the fair at the northeast corner of 7th and Main streets.
“Never in my wildest dreams,” Baidinger responded when asked if she thought that first year would continue.
The Concord Masonic Lodge building burned to the ground in 1949. Because the Masons were not permitted to raise funds, it was up to the Order of the Eastern Star to come up with a solution.
“All I could think of was the Masonic temple had burned down,” she said. “They were meeting on the second floor of the fire hall. A gentleman in Spencerville had some extra ground just as you start north on S.R. 1 in the curve. He said he would donate that if we could find the wherewithal to build another Masonic lodge, so we got busy.”
The father of her husband Joe was a baker in Mishawaka and shared with his son how to make the doughnuts.
“He got the doughnut mix for us and we’ve used that same recipe ever since,” she said.
When asked what makes the OES doughnuts so special, Baidinger responded, “I think it’s the spices. We put spices in them that you wouldn’t ordinarily have, but they’re good and they always sell well.”
That first year, Eastern Star members sold foot-long sloppy joes and doughnuts, but the sugar-coated treats were the big hit.
“That first year, we made $700 profit,” she said. “Back then, that was a lot of money.
“It was the doughnuts that really took off,” Baidinger said. “They were cheap. People could come to the fair and walk around with a doughnut in their hand. It went over from the very first.”
The doughnuts proved to be so popular that by Wednesday that first week, Joe had to call his father for more bags of doughnut mix.
“That’s how we got started,” she said. The new Masonic lodge building was dedicated in 1955.
As she sits in a chair with a blanket on her lap, Baidinger watches the line of people waiting their turn at the window. “They know a good thing when they see it. People like them and they know it’s for a good cause,” she said.
When asked her secret to 101 years, Baidinger said she tries to eat healthy and walks daily to maintain her strength, and “I go to church every Sunday.”
The original rolling pin and doughnut cutters from that first year were part of an enclosed display next to the trailer.
Today, the OES uses three robotic doughnut machines that can make 140 dozen an hour. During fair week, doughnuts are made 13 hours a day.
Proceeds from the doughnut sales help fund more than 30 community service projects throughout DeKalb County.
