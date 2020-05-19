Memorial services planned at Alton
ST. JOE — Annual Memorial Day services will take place at noon Sunday in Alton Cemetery, S.R. 101 east of St. Joe.
The featured speaker will be 92-year-old World War II veteran Lavon Hart.
In case of inclement weather, the program will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
No public Memorial Day services in Butler, St. Joe
Memorial Day services in Butler Cemetery and St. Joe’s Riverside Cemetery have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
American Legion Post 202 will hold a private service on Memorial Day in Butler Cemetery, but no public gathering will take place.
Park board to meet
BUTLER — The Butler Recreation Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the South Side Park gazebo, 232 Walnut St.
If you are not able to attend in person, you may participate by calling 425-436-6364, access code 170476.
Riverdale announces material returns
ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced turn-in days for Chromebooks, textbooks and library books.
To facilitate social distancing and limiting the number of people in the building at any time, each grade will be assigned days to return materials.
Students in kindergarten, first and second grades can return materials on Tuesday, May 26.
Grades 3 and 4 can return Chromebooks and textbooks Wednesday, May 27.
Grades 5 and 6 can return Chromebooks and textbooks Thursday, May 28.
Eastside students can return, retrieve items
BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School students will be given opportunities to retrieve personal items from their lockers and return textbooks this Wednesday and again May 26-28.
Each grade level will have an assigned day to return items.
The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Students are to enter door 1.
Students are to return Chromebooks and any textbooks they have taken home to the Thunderdome.
Textbooks left in lockers will be handled by maintenance and custodial staff. Textbooks will be sorted and disinfected during the summer.
The schedule:
- From 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, seniors can return Chromebooks and textbooks in the high school office;
- Tuesday, May 26, seventh-grade students can return materials and clean out their lockers;
- Wednesday, May 27, grades 8 and 11 can return Chromebooks, textbooks and clean out lockers; and
- Thursday, May 28, grades 9 and 10 can return Chromebooks, textbooks and clean out lockers.
For more information, contact Principal Larry Yoder at 868-2186.
St. Joe meetings resume
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board has resumed its public meeting schedule.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
Visitors are required to wear masks until further notice.
Disc golf survey offered
BUTLER — The Butler Recreation Board has launched a survey to gauge public interest in a disc golf course for Maxton Park.
The brief survey asks these questions.
The survey may be found in the top left corner on the main page of the city’s website, butler.in.us.
