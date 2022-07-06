BUTLER — Could Butler join other communities in allowing golf carts and side-by-side vehicles on city streets?
That’s the hope of at least a dozen people who appeared at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. While not all of them spoke, many were in favor of the issue.
The conversation dominated an otherwise short night for the council.
Amanda Knapp, who shared with the council copies of Hamilton and DeKalb County’s ordinances at a previous meeting, appeared again to voice support for allowing golf carts and off-road vehicles.
Hamilton, for example, requires proof of insurance and that golf carts be registered with the town, she noted.
“The biggest topic that gets brought up is how to keep them off U.S. 6 and S.R. 1?” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“For me, my biggest concern is (U.S.) 6,” council member Darren Alloway said. He also favored an age limit of 18 and having a license.
Assistant Police Chief Matt Traster said the police department wants to gather as much information as possible, “not for or against,” he said. “We’re trying to get as much information as we can to present it to the council and everybody else before they make a final decision.”
He hopes to gather traffic information, possible crossing points and more.
“(U.S.) 6 and (S.R.) 1, to be completely honest with you, are completely off the board in my opinion,” Traster said. “As far as having a designation to cross either or, I don’t know about that. My concern is safety.
“I would want to look at everything — as much information as possible,” he added, “especially with the heavy semi traffic, the stopped trains. That’s something that a lot of other places don’t have.
“There’s a lot of different variables that we would like to know about.”
“I have not thought on this one way or another as of yet. What are the reasons you prefer to be able to drive golf carts and off-road vehicles?” council member Tracey Hawkins asked.
“Five dollar a gallon gas,” one audience member piped up.
“We feel like if we pay our taxes and we live here in town, we want to be able to ride the toys we decide to have,” Knapp added.
“When I go to Hamilton, there’s several people I work with that you can just stop by and say ‘Hi,’” she said.
This might bring more people to Butler, Steve Upp said. Later, he said, “Even if we did it from 5 o’clock on a Friday afternoon to Sunday, things kind of slow down in town, at least semi-wise. It’s something to think about.”
Elbert Evans said as long as people use common sense, there shouldn’t be an issue. “I’d just like to have a little freedom,” he said.
“I’m not trying to be judgmental or anything, but let’s stop and look at who’s riding a moped or a lawn mower versus who’s purchasing a golf cart or a side-by-side,” Knapp said. “That’s two different things.”
Hartman asked the gathering to respect the process.
“This is probably going to be a 60- to 90-day process,” he said. “Let’s keep that in mind that it’s not going to happen overnight. Be patient.
“We’re not going to make a decision that we’re going to regret later on down the road,” Hartman added, noting DeKalb County officials invested several months in considering its ordinance.
“We want to gather as much information we can,” he said.
“From a legal standpoint, the issue is safety. It’s always going to be safety,” City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh noted. “We need to collect information. We need to do our homework and figure out feasibility in regards to safety.
“You can compare us to Hamilton and other cities, but we’re unique in the fact that we have the intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 1,” Hollabaugh said.
Myles Gerardot encouraged everyone to look at other communities that have golf cart and utility terrain vehicles such as side-by-sides. He suggested reaching out to communities like Butler that are located along U.S. 6.
“As we go forward with this, we’re not going to make a cookie-cutter type of ordinance,” Hartman said. “We’re going to have to do something unique for Butler.
“We want to do what’s going to fit Butler, what’s going to be safest for Butler, what’s going to be easiest for us to enforce, what’s going to keep everybody safe.”
In other business, the City Council approved a measure to allow Butler City Court to update its software to Odyssey. The software is being offered to the court at no cost.
The state court administration has purchased the rights to Odyssey software for all judicial staff and courts in Indiana. The state court administration will also pay annual maintenance, support, licensing and training costs.
Judge Richard Obendorf said the current software used by the court is no longer supported and can’t be updated.
City Planner Vivian Likes said SES Environmental conducted soil testing June 29 at the former Bohn Aluminum site, but has not submitted its findings.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry gave his June report. There were 22 high grass warnings, with the city mowing four properties. Property owners complied with all 10 high weed warnings, he noted.
He issued two notices of people blowing mowed grass into the street. There were four notices each for putting out bulk trash and brush too early. All notices are now in compliance, he said.
