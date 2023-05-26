ST. JOE — A memorial service will take place in historic Alton Cemetery at noon Sunday.
Alton Cemetery is located on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe, just north of Coburn Corners Church of Christ. In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place at the church.
The featured speaker will be Command Sgt. Major Brad McDaniel (USAR).
McDaniel is a lifelong resident of DeKalb County and a 26-year member of the Army Reserves. He currently serves as Commond Sgt. Major of the 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He previously deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In his civilian capacity, he previously worked for Congressman Mark Souder and Congressman Marlin Stutzman as a northeast Indiana constituent liaison, as well as working on military and veterans issues for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
He currently serves on Congressman Jim Banks’ service academy advisory board. In addition, he serves with the Army’s military funeral honors team that conducts military and veterans funeral honors in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
McDaniel and wife Kendra reside in Auburn with their three children.
Alton Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in DeKalb County. It is named after Benjamin Alton, who donated the land and was the first minister to locate in DeKalb County.
The cemetery is maintained by the Coburn Corners Church of Christ. Memorial Day services have been held there on an annual basis since shortly after the Civil War. It is not known what year the families began decorating the graves of veterans buried at Alton Cemetery.
Each year, a roster of the veterans buried in the Alton Cemetery is read at the service:
War of 1812 — Daniel Abel and Ebenezer Coburn;
Civil War — Henry Abel, David Andress, J.O. Coburn, Henry Milliman, John Milliman, Mortimer Milliman, Warren Milliman, Curtis Perry and George Trostel;
Spanish-American War — Arthur Woodcox;
Post Spanish-American Navy — Floyd Coburn;
World War I — Donel Ayers, Lester Coburn, Walter Coburn, Milo Frain, George Hart Sr., Owen Headley, Roy Maxwell, Paul Perry, Wilbur Perry, Lehr Wilder, Faye Wilmot and George Winkler;
World War II — Norman Ayers, Raymond Ayers, Richard Barse, Jim Brand, Francis M. Coburn, Paul Coburn, Walter Coburn, Wilbur Coburn, James Crothers, Robert Davis, Alan Dillenberg, Otha Greenfield, George Hart Jr., Paul Hensley, William Hubbard, Harold Inlow, Harold Kagey, Jesse Klinger, William Means, Gerald Miller, John Munro, Glenn Shaffer, Doris Stuck, Mark Stuck, Frank Taylor, Harold Tilghman, Don Wade and Robert Wade;
Korean War — Larry Ayers, Jack Bowser, Wayne Gee, Merle Glasser, George Hart Jr., Donald Inlow, Earle Kelsey, Robert Lott, John Shull, Charles Steffen and Norval Withrow;
Vietnam War — Robert Antrup, Michael Davis, Wayne Kellogg, Stanley Robinson, Carl Wilmot and Jack Wilmot; and
Indiana National Guard — Thomas Mack.
