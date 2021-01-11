BUTLER — The City of Butler has released its 2021 public meeting schedule and committee assignments.
All meetings will take place at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, in the Council Chamber unless otherwise indicated.
Board of Public Works and Safety: First and third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Common Council: First and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m., or immediately following the Board of Works meeting.
In July, the first meeting will take place Tuesday, July 6. In September, the first meeting will take place Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Plan Commission: Second Monday of every odd month — January, March, May, July, September and November — when petitions have been filed. The meeting may be canceled if deemed unnecessary by the administration.
Board of Zoning Appeals: Second Monday of every odd month — January, March, May, July, September and November — when petitions have been filed. The meeting may be canceled if deemed unnecessary by the administration.
Economic Development Commission: Meetings will be called as needed.
Board of Appeals/Unsafe Building Committee: Meetings will be called as needed.
Redevelopment Commission: First Monday of each quarter — January, April, July and October — at 4:30 p.m. The meeting may be canceled if deemed unnecessary by the administration.
Committees will meet periodically to discuss different issues.
Committees and appointments are as follows:
Council President: Eric Johnson
Board of Works: Eric Johnson and Bob Haywood.
Ways and Means: Tracey Hawkins and Gary Miller.
Streets and Alleys: Gale Ryan and Eric Johnson.
Cemetery: Bill White and Tracey Hawkins.
Insurance: Angela Eck, Eric Johnson and Bill White.
Sewers and Drains: Gale Ryan and Bill White.
Finance, Claims and Accounts: Gary Miller and Bill White.
Water, Lights and Sanitation: Eric Johnson and Gale Ryan.
Police Department: Gary Miller and Tracey Hawkins.
Ordinances and Resolutions: Tracey Hawkins and Gary Miller.
Fire Territory: Eric Johnson and Gale Ryan.
