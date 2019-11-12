Carol Glant
FORT WAYNE — Carol Ann Glant, 86, of Fort Wayne and born in Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2019.
Advantage Funeral Home handled arrangements.
James Gibson
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — James Emmons Gibson, 73, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and born in DeKalb County, died Nov. 5, 2019.
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Rocky Mount, handled arrangements.
Bill Arnold
AUBURN — Bill L. Arnold, 92, of Auburn, died Nov. 5, 2019.
Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements.
Paul Grabill Sr.
AUBURN — Paul D. Grabill Sr., 72, of Auburn, died Nov. 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Jacobs Jr.
AUBURN — Richard “Dick” Dale Jacobs Jr., 66, of Auburn, died Nov. 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Stephen Reynolds
AUBURN — Stephen R. Reynolds, 70, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Carl Gerber
GARRETT — Carl Leroy Gerber, 90, of Garrett, died Nov. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Scott Newman
GARRETT — Scott William Newman, 54, of Garrett, died Nov. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Rottger
GARRETT — Daniel E. Rottger, 55, of Garrett, died Nov. 2, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Philip Hiser
ANGOLA — Philip P. Hiser, 84, of Angola, died Nov. 2, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Margaret MacPhee
ANGOLA — Margaret Ruth MacPhee, 83, of Angola, died Oct. 23, 2019.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date with burial in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Dorothy Staulters
ANGOLA — Dorothy Baker Staulters, 89, of Angola, died Nov. 4, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Jack Ross
FREMONT — Jack L. Ross, 75, of Fremont, died Nov. 5, 2019.
Elkhart Cremation Services handled arrangements.
Keith Lewis
ORLAND — Keith Lee Lewis, 88, of Orland, died Nov. 6, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Marvin Dougherty
KENDALLVILLE — Marvin K. Dougherty, 81, of Kendallville, died Nov. 7, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Nichols
KENDALLVILLE — Charlotte Jean Nichols, 73, of Kendallville, died Nov. 3, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Pepple
FORT WAYNE — Dorothy Shull Pepple, 84, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 4, 2019.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Gary Fuleki
ROME CITY — Gary W. Fuleki, 68, of Rome City, died Nov. 8, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
