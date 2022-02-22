ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School students participated in their science fair recently.
Several primary grade students — in grades K-5 — have qualified for the Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair in March.
These students were judged as having the best project in their respective grade and received a $25 gift card:
Kindergarten
Ari Lauer, “Unicorn Osmosis.”
First grade
Jacob Wilkinson, “Conductor or Insulator?”
Second grade
Elsie Steury, “Bananarama!”
Third grade
Amelia Strong, “Soap versus Sanitizer.”
Fourth grade
Madelyn Ferguson, “Which Will Roll Farther?”
Fifth grade
Taytin Shaffer, “Rockin’ the Rock Candy.”
Second-grade student Liam Lauer was recognized for having the best collection of data, receiving a $25 gift card.
Ferguson, Shaffer, Steury, Ari Lauer and Liam Lauer qualified for the regional science fair.
Intermediate students in sixth grade were judged at the building level. They will advance to the school district level with Butler Elementary School to determine who will advance to the regional science fair. Each student received a $25 gift card.
Biology/health/animal science
Kaylyn Mayberry, “Familiar Fingerprints.”
Behavioral science award
Olivia Lehrman, “Mixed-Up Memory.”
Electricity/environmental award
Mackenzie Dawkins, “The Light Bot.”
Engineering award
Cooper Kaiser, “Carrier Max.”
Chemistry award
Haidence Keen, “Sugar Rush.”
Best presentation
Ethan Bartell, “Heavy Boats Can Float.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.