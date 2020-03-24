These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 12-19. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Erick T. Adams, Churubusco, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Zackaria A. Alshairi, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Charles Bresnihan, Berne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Chayse A. Capps, Leo, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Desiree J. DeCamp, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jason R. Earls, Ashley, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- James G. Eicher, Garrett, driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
- Jennifer L. Eisaman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Dorothy A. Fuentes, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- John D. Geiger, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alexa M. Gradeless, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Tiara M. Green, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Elizabeth C. Grennes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Tiffany A. Hairston, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Harold D. Heingartner, Wolcottville, no operator’s license in possession, $150 (AUB).
- Casey W. Herendeen, Fremont, no valid license, $175 (DC).
- Andrew M. Hill, Auburn, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Phillip T. Hofer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Isiah B. Johnson, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (GPD); failure to provide proof of insurance, $260 (GPD).
- Kassandra M. Kinzer, Butler, no valid license, $175 (DC).
- Jerret P. Knapp, Grabill, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Monika R. Kreckmann, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Vanessa R. Lewis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jeremy A. Linn, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Terri D. Long, Auburn, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $308 (AUB).
- Derrick M. Martin, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
- Brittany J. Mazzola, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Samantha A. McCormick, Garrett, speeding, $196 (AS); expired registration, $175 (DC).
- Alejandro Perez-Mondragon, Fort Wayne, improper headlights, $146 (ISP); driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- Steven F. Money, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- Michael S. Murillo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Roberta M. Murphy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Trevor P. Neumeyer, Jeffersonville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Brianna M. Ohman, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Asif S. Paul, Noblesville, inoperable lights, $235 (ISP).
- Sondra S. Phillips, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Reyna M. Pineda, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
- Breein N. Poling, Leo, use of telecommunications device, $171 (DC).
- Deandre D. Powell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Israel Gonzalez Quintana, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid operator’s license, $150 (DC).
- Damian S. Ramey, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dawn C. Barkey-Rathgaber, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Tracey M. Robideau, Corunna, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Sreenivasulu Sada, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Todd E. Sell, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Mohsin S. Shemman, Kendallville, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Mark R. Shire, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (DC).
- Jarod W. Shirk, Pleasant Lake, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Nicholas J. Shoemaker, Avon, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Scott L. Shultz, Garrett, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
- Ashleigh A. Skiles, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $194 (AS).
- Dwayne J. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Logan L. Soaper, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Kyle D. Spector, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Chris A. Taylor, Indianapolis, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jamal A. Turner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Dierdra M. Wadman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Zachariah L. Waltz, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD); expired plates, $150 (WPD).
- Jamie M. Wells, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (AUB).
- Hank W. Wertman, Garrett, harboring non-immunized dog, $185.50 (GPD).
- Michael S. Wright, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (DC); driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
