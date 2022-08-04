BUTLER — Forthcoming infrastructure projects will cause disruptions in Butler, but a contractor pledged to work with residents and business owners to minimalize those issues.
That was the message at a meeting Wednesday at Butler City Hall with representatives of Bowen Engineering, Donohue & Associates, Engineering Resources, City of Butler officials and about 10 residents and business owners.
The first project — a stormwater project that will provide needed drainage improvements along South Broadway south of the downtown railroad tracks — is slated to commence later this month.
The second project — to replace water lines and separate sewers along North Broadway — is scheduled to begin in March or April 2023.
“It’s something that’s been drastically needed,” City Superintendent Eric Dohner said of the projects. “There’s no storm drains in the south side. It all goes into the combined sewer.
“The whole point of this is to separate storm water from our sanitary sewers, which we have to do for the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency),” he explained. “They’ve given us the regulations; we just have to follow them.”
Bowen project manager Matt Meyer and superintendent Bruce Summerlot outlined the project for residents and business owners. Later, they met with individuals to explain the work in greater detail using a series of maps.
In the South Broadway project, a new trunk line will be laid along the east side of the street with pipe structures set through the intersections.
The intent of those pipe structures is for future south side sewer separation projects.
“When we continue to do more stormwater work, we’ll have outlets for everything to hook into,” Dohner explained. “Now, we don’t have that. Until we did the county drain a few years ago (parallel to the downtown railroad tracks), we had nowhere for water to go.
“When we do something down the road, say on Walnut Street to separate that, all we have to do is run the pipe into that (structure) and we don’t have to tear up Broadway again.”
“Not all of our work is in the middle of the street, but we have to cut across the street every so often,” Meyer said. “For safety sake, a section of South Broadway will be closed for our project, but local traffic will be able to get through when needed.
“Everybody will have access to their residences and businesses.”
South Broadway will be closed between the railroad tracks starting Aug. 22 and remain closed into mid or late November. The official detour will use state highways.
The new storm sewer will be buried 5-8 feet deep. It will be 18 inches in diameter at the south end and 36 inches wide at the north end, where it connects to the Butler drain, Meyer and Summerlot explained.
Work will begin at the north end and move south. The trunk line will largely be under the sidewalk from the north tracks to Cherry Street, and along the edge of the road farther south.
Summerlot and Meyer said crews will tear up as needed. Residents and businesses will be notified as work nears their areas. During construction, drives will be backfilled every day to maintain access.
The North Broadway project will be more extensive, with a new sanitary sewer in the middle of the street, new water main along the west side and a new stormwater line along the east side.
The North Broadway water and sewer mains are in especially bad shape, having numerous repairs, Dohner said.
When work is completed on both projects, the road, sidewalks and driveways will be rebuilt to Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. In addition, Dohner said the plan is to install new streetlights, similar to those downtown, on both sections.
“We want this to have as minimal of an impact as possible,” Meyer told Brent Jack, owner of Brent’s Automotive on South Broadway. “Before we’re in front of your business, we’ll be talking to you … we won’t surprise you.”
In response to a question from resident Teya Treesh, the project will not involve any work on either railroad crossing, as those are repaired by Norfolk Southern. The south crossing is slated to undergo repairs Aug. 15-20 according to a recent release by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Bowen was the contractor on recent major projects in Butler — the east end stormwater storage project and the sewer and stormwater project in the 100 and 200 blocks of South Broadway.
“We had the same thing in trying to keep access to the businesses when we had the sidewalks torn up,” Dohner said. “That’s what impressed us and that we wanted to use (Bowen) again because of their coordination with residents, customers and businesses in making it as smooth as possible.”
“It’s not just going to impact people on North Broadway and South Broadway. It’s going to affect us city-wide,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “It’s going to impact everybody.
“This is a project that should have been done 20-30 years ago. This is going to make the town a lot better and it’s going to help us with drainage and flooding.”
