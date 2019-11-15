BUTLER — The Butler Christmas Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 30.
This event is sponsored by the Butler Indiana Happenings Committee.
The event will take place in conjunction with Butler Main Street's first Train Contest. Both events take place at the Butler Street Department, 110 Depot St., just west of Broadway (S.R. 1).
Events will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in buildings 1 or 3 unless otherwise noted.
Craft and merchant vendors will offer items for sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.in building 3.
At 11 a.m. DeKalb County Relay for Life will hold a lunch fundraising event. The menu includes cream chicken sandwiches, beef and rivels, chips and drinks for purchase.
The holiday train contest will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. in building 3, sponsored by the Butler Main Street Association.
From 4-7 p.m. in building 1, children may visit with Santa, and parents can take pictures of their children with the North Pole visitor.
Also, from 4-7 p.m. in building 1, there will be a cookie decorating contest, sponsored by the Butler Public Library; free chili and fixins, sponsored by Eastpoint Community Church of Butler; and free hot cocoa and cookies, sponsored by Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Butler One Stop.
At 6 p.m. in building 1, the winner of a bike raffle give-a-way will be announced. This is sponsored by Butler One Stop and LDB Trucking of Butler.
The city Christmas tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. near the gazebo at the corner of Main and Broadway.
