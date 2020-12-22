BUTLER — The final Butler Board of Works and City Council meetings for 2020 will be remembered for their uniqueness.
Monday night, Mayor Mike Hartman, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh and City Superintendent Eric Dohner participated by phone. Hartman and Dohner were on quarantine, but Dohner was able to return to work Tuesday, according to Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck. Hollabaugh opted to call in.
Council members Tracy Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White, Eck and City Planner Steve Bingham were present in the council chambers at Butler City Hall. The meeting also was available on the city’s Facebook page through Google Meet for remote access.
As council president, Johnson presided over both meetings due to some connection issues. Hawkins participated in the Board of Works meeting in the absence of Robert Haywood.
As the provider unit for the Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Territory, the City Council approved two-year contracts with Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships for fire protection.
Franklin Township’s contract is $12,400 per year, Stafford Township’s contract is $9,100 per year and Troy Township’s contract is for $8,300 per year. Hartman was authorized to sign on the city’s behalf, with township trustees asked to sign as well.
By 5-0 votes, the City Council also approved three ordinances and five resolutions.
Ordinances included the second reading of garbage rates over the next three years, a new ordinance setting notary fees at $10 to match Indiana code, and a new ordinance that will prohibit parking at all times on Jake Street at Butler’s west end.
Resolutions included two transfers between utility funds, year-end transfers from one fund to another, creation of a Butler mausoleum fund and appropriation transfers for 2020 balancing.
Bingham said revisions to the city’s website are nearing completion. He will share a link with city officials for input.
“It’s a lot cleaner and simpler than the current website,” Bingham said. “I think this and the Facebook page complement each other quite well in terms of getting information out to the community.”
It will include links to organizations and attractions in the community, including Butler Main Street Association, the Fort Disc Golf Club and the International Monster Truck Museum.
Bingham said a few more photos and additional information are needed before the new website goes live. All information from the current site will be included on the new site.
The Board of Works approved a $846,862 bid from Rosenbauer America for a new rescue engine for the Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Department.
The purchase previously was approved by the fire territory’s board of directors, but also needed Board of Works approval.
The fire truck will be purchased through the Houston-Galveston Area Council, which does cooperative purchasing of various pieces of equipment. Although it is located in Texas, the HGAC is approved for use by Indiana government entities.
The purchase includes paying off the chassis early, saving nearly $14,000. Eck said she also intends to pay $500,000 toward the truck from the cumulative fire fund and then possibly take out a short-term loan to pay the remaining amount.
The new truck will combine the features of an engine and rescue unit. It will take approximately a year to build the truck.
Bingham said Butler will receive a $244,482 Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for street repairs next year. The board authorized Hartman to sign the contract on the city’s behalf.
Hollabaugh stated he submitted a payment request and an invoice to Harlow Enterprises, a subcontractor on the High Street reconstruction project, for damages incurred during the work.
“I sent that about a week and a half ago. I requested that Harlow arrange payment by this afternoon. I have not heard anything from Harlow,” Hollabaugh said by phone. Hollabaugh added he has reached out to the city’s insurance agent about possible involvement.
In addition, the attorney said contractor Brooks Construction has been made aware of the situation.
“If I don’t hear anything by Wednesday, I’ll contact our insurance agent and get them involved,” Hollabaugh said.
In other business, Bingham said SCS Environmental has completed capping of environmental issues on the former Butler Company property. The next step, which will take place in late January, is to set monitoring wells.
Eck received permission to make several semi-annual lease and bond payments by wire transfer.
One of the payments is the final $127,812.50 payment for 2010 sewer bonds. Other approved bond and lease payments are as follows: $49,540.75 for 2019 water bond refinancing; $55,500 for the Thompson Block lease and $84,196.24 for 2012 water bonds.
