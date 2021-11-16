340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Holiday hours
The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
New materials available
Biography: “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service and the Way Forward” by Anthony Fauci.
History: “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America” by Nicole Eustace. “Under Jerusalem: The Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City” by Andrew Lawler.
Large print: “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich. “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick.
Science fiction and fantasy: “The Godstone” by Violette Malan.
Teen: “A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix” by C.B. Lee. “Aurora’s End” (Aurora Cycle) by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff. “Faith: Greater Heights” by Julie Murphy. “Beasts of Prey” by Ayana Gray.
Cooking, food and wine: “The Date Night Cookbook” by Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer. “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy” by Jamie Oliver. “The Snowy Cabin Cookbook: Meals and Drinks for Adventurous Days and Cozy Nights” by Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson.
DVD: “Respect.” “Yellowstone: Season One.” “Yellowstone: Season Two.” “Yellowstone: Season Three.”
Children: “A Hundred Thousand Welcomes” by Mary Lee Davidson. “Gladys the Magic Chicken” by Adam Rubin. “Go Ask Ozzie: A Rotten Richie Story” by Patricia Polacco. “I Wish I Was a Kangaroo” by Jennifer Bove. “Moose’s Book Bus” by Inga Moore. “Penguin Journey” by Angela Burke Kunkel.
Upcoming activities
• Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to sign up for a teen yoga class from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• Chair yoga classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Stretch and move classes have returned. Classes are from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday. Sign up at the circulation desk.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
StoryTime
Toddler Time, for ages 2 years and under is from 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages 3 and up is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The November craft is a Christmas/Hanukkah/winter hoop.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
Credit/debit changes
There is a $5 minimum requirement for each transaction for patrons using a debit or credit card at the library.
The library accepts cash, check, debit and credit cards for transactions to best fit the needs of all patrons.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
