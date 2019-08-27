Few blood donors
are appreciated
To the editor:
Truthfully, I was quite disappointed in the turn out of our presenters at the Butler blood drive on Aug. 14.
I realize the people are busy, but we only had 21 folks come in to donate. I want to thank each of them for taking the time to give blood to save others lives.
The volunteers this month were: Kaiser’s Grocery, Judy Miller, Pat Erwin, Ruth Ann McNabb, Denise Kurtz, Alice Tumbleson, Renee Crowl and the Butler American Legion.
The next blood drive will be Dec. 4, 2019, at the Butler American Legion. I sincerely hope that we have a much better turn out of donors. Each donation has the possibility of saving three lives!
Ann Prosser
Butler Coordinator
