Summer lunch bus schedule announced
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern School District will deliver summer lunches every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Boxed food items will be available at these times and locations each Wednesday:
• 11-11:30 a.m. at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.;
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway; and
• 12:45-1:15 p.m. at Riverdale Elementary School, 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe.
Butler reunion canceled for 2021
BUTLER — The annual Butler High School alumni reunion, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 27, will not take place this year.
Organizers are hoping to have the reunion on the last Sunday in June 2022.
For answers to questions or more information, people may contact Winkie Obendorf at 868-5110.
U.S. 6 closing dates for project changed
BUTLER — The Indiana Department of Transportation and the City of Butler have announced the closure dates of U.S. 6 for Butler’s stormwater interceptor project have been changed.
The closure will now begin Monday, June 14, and potentially last through Monday, Aug. 23. An earlier opening date is possible, depending on how work progresses.
The closure will be just east of the C.R. 28 intersection.
Movies in the Park returns Friday
BUTLER — The summer Movies in the Park returns Friday in Butler’s South Side Park. “Beethoven” will be shown this week.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Future movie nights are June 25, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 6.
Movies to be shown are “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.”
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Butler Board of Public Works and Safety meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Common Council meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Plan Commission meets six times per year on the second Mondays of January, March, May, July, September and November. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
