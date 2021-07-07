Butler student named to dean's list
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gavin Fritch of Butler has been named to the 2021 spring dean's list at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Dean's list recognition is earned with a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally-recognized, residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo. The creator of the K-Plan, Kalamazoo College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities.
