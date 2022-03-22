BUTLER — Drawing up new council districts isn’t something Butler has had to do for at least 20 years.
While the process is at least a month away from being completed, one City Council member Monday presented an idea that would more evenly distribute representation.
Redistricting is required within two years of a new census report. At the council’s March 7 meeting, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said new districts must be created so that the four districts have more equal representation.
By law, he explained the deviation between the largest and smallest districts must be less than 10%.
Currently, District 1, represented by Tracey Hawkins, is Butler’s smallest district with 558 residents, while District 4, represented by Eric Johnson, is the largest with 753 residents. That is a difference of 195 residents and a deviation of 29.6%.
District 2, represented by Mark Cline, has 669 residents. District 3, represented by Darren Alloway, has 655 residents.
At the March 7 meeting, Hollabaugh encouraged council members to come up with ideas to make each of the districts more equitable.
Monday, Alloway, one of the city’s newest council members, presented an idea that drew support from at least one of his counterparts.
His proposal would give District 1 656 residents, Districts 2 and 3 655 residents each and District 4 665 residents.
In Alloway’s plan, District 1 would gain everything east of Beech Street and north of R.E. Jones Road, moving 98 residents currently represented by Cline into Hawkins’ district.
To compensate for District 2’s losses, the area bordered by West Main Street to the south, West Green Street to the north, Booster Street to the west and North Broadway to the east would move from District 4 to District 2, a switch of 84 residents.
While no vote was taken, Johnson voiced support for Alloway’s proposal.
“I’m comfortable with what he’s come up with,” Johnson said. Turning to Alloway, he said. “Your plan divides it up pretty evenly.”
Hollabaugh encouraged all council members to present their ideas. By the next meeting, set for April 4, he would like a consensus of how the council wishes to proceed. A public hearing could take place at the first meeting in May.
