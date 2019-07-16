Snyder named to dean’s list
ANGOLA — Austin Snyder of St. Joe, a student on Trine University’s main campus, earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring 2019 term.
Snyder is majoring in mechanical engineering.
To earn Dean’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749.
Baker named to dean’s list
NOTRE DAME — Julia Baker of Auburn and an Eastside graduate, has been named to dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College for the spring 2019 semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grade lower than a C.
Filson graduates from Trine
ANGOLA — Erica Filson of Spencerville was among students from the College of Graduate and Professional Studies who were awarded a degree during commencement ceremonies at Trine University on May 4.
Filson earned a master of science in leadership degree, majoring in leadership.
More than 700 students were part of the Trine University Class of 2019.
Ivy Tech announces dean’s list
FORT WAYNE — Several area students were named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Ivy Tech Community College.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average in non-academic skills advancement courses with no Ds or Fs; earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester; have earned at least 12 non-academic skills advancement credits during their course or study and be degree-seeking.
Butler: Michelle Cook, Lynn Eddy, Halie Flater, Payton Flater, Jay Humphrey, Zachary Lane, Clinton Prough, Mark Stark and Jason Wallace.
St. Joe: Joseph Forti, Kelsey Hartleroad, Carsten White and Thomas Woenker.
Spencerville: Olivia Busch, Jamie Perry and Holdden Pier.
Saint Francis announces dean’s list
FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne has announced students who have been named to its dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester.
To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must earn at least 12 semester hours of class credit and attain a scholastic semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Butler: Nicole Hess and Hannah Walls.
St. Joe: Ethan Schiffli.
Spencerville: Lucas Chapman.
Kem named to president’s list
OXFORD, Ohio — Blake Kem of Spencerville has been named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Miami University.
Kem is majoring in architecture and Spanish.
Miami University students who rank in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division qualify for the president’s list, recognizing academic excellence.
