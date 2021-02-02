BUTLER — The new year will be a busy one as Butler prepares to undertake a major wastewater project on the city’s east side.
Monday, the Butler City Council took the first step, approving the first reading of a $9 million sewage works revenue bond ordinance, geared to address combined sewer overflow issues and other improvements through an Indiana Department of Environmental Management-approved project.
Construction is slated to begin April 1, according to Dave Wagner, the city’s wastewater consultant, with a targeted completion date of Aug. 30, 2022.
Per its agreement with IDEM, the city has until Sept. 30, 2022, to complete the improvements.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning explained the IDEM agreement stipulates that Butler have six or fewer CSO events each year.
"While we've made significant improvements toward this end over the past several years, our current infrastructure isn't sufficient for us to achieve this goal," Lanning explained. "The upcoming Long-Term Control Project (LTCP) is designed to deliver this result.
"The bottom line in terms of what it will accomplish for our city will be that we have not only responded successfully to the requirements of a state governing agency, but that we have championed our environment for the future use of our local users and others further downstream," he said.
The project will be funded by the state revolving fund program through the Indiana Finance Authority.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said payments will be made twice per year, for up to 35 years. All payments will come from the city’s wastewater utility. Eck does not yet know what the payments will be.
City officials won’t know until next week if a rate increase will be necessary to pay for the project. Should an increase be needed, Eck said, an ordinance approving it will be introduced at the council’s Feb. 15 meeting.
Plans include closure of U.S. 6 at the east end of Butler — a period of about 16 weeks — from about July 1 through October 2021, Wagner noted.
The project will include:
• a new overflow diversion structure on the south side of U.S. 6, approximately 1,200 feet downstream of the existing weir/diversion structure;
• construction of a new, 60-inch sewer to connect the new diversion structure to a new screening structure to be built on the north side of U.S. 6;
• construction of a new screen structure to direct screened materials back into the flow stream of the wastewater treatment plant;
• a new, 60-inch sewer to transport combined sewer flows and screenings from the new screen structure to a new headworks at the wastewater plant; and
• building a new 60-inch pipe to return screened overflows back to the existing outfall sewer.
The 2,400 feet of new 60-inch sewer will provide storage of combined wastewater flows during wet weather periods that would not result in an overflow.
At the city's wastewater plant, work will include:
• modifying an existing wet well for additional capacity for improved cycle times and replacing an existing 18-inch influent pipe with a 24-inch pipe;
• replacing three existing wastewater pumps with new pumps rated at 1,575 gallons per minute; and
• constructing new discharge piping and 10-inch force main from the raw wastewater pumps to the grit tank for improved system hydraulics.
Additional improvements at the wastewater plant include converting the plant to ultraviolet disinfection, to replace the existing chlorine disinfection system, and structural repairs to replace corroded equipment with stainless steel brackets on aeration tanks and aeration digester support beams.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh read a summary of the 35-page sewage works ordinance, which was approved by in-person council members Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson and Bill White. Council member Gale Ryan participated by conference call.
In other business, City Planner Steve Bingham reported a fire-damaged house at 307 E. Green St. has been demolished.
The council approved 12 surety bonds for city officials who handle or are responsible for funds. They include Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck at $195,000; utility clerk Donna Ruch, City Judge Richard Obendorf and court clerks Connie Bungard and Deborah Johnson at $15,000 each; Fire Chief Jeff Shultz and fire department secretary Frank Curcio III at $35,000 each; and Redevelopment Commission members Teri Fritch, Jay Jacobs, William White, Elizabeth Chrisman and Eric Dohner at $15,000 each.
