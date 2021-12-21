BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works awarded several contracts Monday at its final regular meeting of 2021.
Board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved a $5,597 quote from Evapar to perform maintenance on the city’s eight generators.
Evapar will make two visits each year, one for major service and one for minor service of the three generators at the street department and one each at the police and fire departments, water, wastewater and steel complex force main.
The board also approved a $198,400 contract with Wessler Engineering for engineering work for an upcoming North Broadway utility project.
The project will involve replacement of approximately 2,200 linear feet of water main from Main Street (U.S. 6) north to Monroe Street and approximately 1,800 linear feet of sanitary sewer from Green Street to Monroe Street.
Work will also include replacement of approximately 43 lead service connections and replacement of all sewer laterals to the edge of the right-of-way.
The board also awarded a $228,723.80 contract to Pulver Excavating of Albion for 2022 street work to be paid from Butler’s Community Crossings grant.
Pulver submitted the lowest proposal of four contractors. API of LaOtto bid $232,375.00, Wayne Asphalt of Fort Wayne bid $243,199.71 and Brooks Construction of Fort Wayne bid $243,728.43.
Bids were opened Thursday.
The board also approved a $301,798 payment from the state revolving loan fund to Bowen Engineering for the ongoing long-term stormwater control plan.
The City Council conducted multiple public hearings and passed five ordinances on final readings.
The ordinances address parking adjustments in the 500-600 blocks of West Liberty Street, parking on park strips, general utility provisions, rules of construction and a capital assets policy.
The ordinances were presented and voted upon at previous meetings before coming up for final approval Monday.
No one attended or spoke at the public hearings. Each ordinance passed on 4-0 votes.
Council members Johnson, Tracey Hawkins, Gale Ryan and Bill White also approved several resolutions.
One of the resolutions expands the city’s public employment retirement fund participation by changing the police clerk’s position from part time to full time.
Other resolutions approved included forgiving a loan from the wastewater utility to the stormwater utility, year-end fund transfers, year-end appropriation balancing and encumbrances for 2022.
City Planner Steve Bingham said Butler’s Economic Commission will meet at 9 a.m. today to consider a three-year residential tax abatement request for new home construction.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said the company that made the wood equipment at South Side Park was slated to conduct an assessment and determine if any renovations are needed.
Mayor Mike Hartman said organizers of Sunday’s community Christmas meal served over 275 meals at Butler Church of Christ.
Butler will observe these holidays in 2022: Jan. 3, New Year’s Day; April 15, Good Friday; May 30, Memorial Day; July 4, Independence Day; Sept. 5, Labor Day; Nov. 24-25, Thanksgiving; Dec. 23, 26, Christmas; Dec. 30, New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.