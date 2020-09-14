With high school football in full swing, I decided to devote my latest column to look back at Eastside’s football history.
The Blazers began playing varsity football in the fall of 1965, taking on the Woodlan Warriors. Eastside played seven games that first season, including an Oct. 9 home game against the Snider Panthers, the only time the two teams have met. The Panthers won that contest 33-0. Snider finished 6-2 that season, while Eastside was 1-6.
The first head coach was Ken Severson, who led the Blazers from 1965 to 1967. Frank Osborne took over for the next two seasons. Eastside finished 4-4-1 in the 1968 campaign, including a 21-21 tie with Prairie Heights, the only tie game in Blazer history. John Conley became Eastside’s third coach, leading the team from 1970 to 1971.
A new chapter began in 1972 when John Fallis came to Butler. Fallis won three games each of his first two seasons before the first winning season happened in 1974.
The 1974 season was a great campaign throughout DeKalb County. Garrett captured the Class A state championship with a 11-0 record. DeKalb finished 8-1, losing only to Garrett in overtime.
The Blazers didn’t face either team that season, but experienced some magic of their own, compiling an 8-1 record, winning eight straight before a heartbreaking 6-0 loss at Leo in the final week.
In common opponents, Eastside and Garrett both defeated Angola, Carroll and Lakeland. The Blazers also defeated Woodlan that season, while the Railroaders posted wins over Homestead and East Noble.
In those days, Indiana high school football was played under a points system, where teams were ranked based on opponents played and victories, and sometimes, by how many points. From 1973 to 1975, Indiana had three classes, with just four teams in each class qualifying for the state playoffs, essentially one from each corner of the state.
Garrett hosted Whiting in the opening round, and then hosted North Knox in the state championship game.
The Fallis-led Blazers graduated several players from that great 1974 season, but came back to finish 6-4 the following year. For 1976, Fallis left to coach Jennings County. He later coached at Greencastle with another former Eastside coach, Jim Hummer.
While there were talented players, the 1970s and 1980s featured some tough years for Blazer football.
After winning two of their first five games in 1976, including wins over Woodlan and West Noble, Eastside wouldn’t win again until the fourth week of the 1979 season, a span of 28 games.
The losing streak included a 13-6 loss to Caston on Aug. 25, 1979, the first game of the season. The Comets’ head coach, Dan Drotar, would figure prominently in future Blazer success. The losing streak finally ended on Sept. 14, 1979, when Eastside defeated Churubusco 7-0. The Blazers would win once more that season.
The 1980 Blazers won five games, with signs the program might be on the upswing, but two more winless seasons followed. That losing streak reached 25 games until Eastside scored a 14-0 win over Hamilton on Sept. 23, 1983.
Drotar arrived in Butler in the summer of 1986, and left no doubt this was a new football program, shutting out Leo 34-0, a team the Blazers seldom beat. That Eastside team won four games. The next two seasons, the Blazers won six games each, followed by eight-win seasons in 1989 and 1990.
In the 1991 season, Drotar’s final Blazer team opened 5-0, achieving the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A until a week-six loss to Angola. The season ended with a 9-7 sectional loss to Bishop Luers on a field goal in the closing seconds.
A future column will cover the years since 1991. Meanwhile, here are some Eastside football trivia questions. Answers will appear in a future column:
1. Who scored the first touchdown in Eastside history?
Bonus: Can you come up with the yardage and any special circumstances with that score?
2. Who did Eastside defeat for its first football victory?
3. What was unique about the 1970 football season?
4. What opponent has Eastside played most often?
5. What is the record for most points Eastside has allowed in a game?
