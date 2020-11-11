BUTLER — Butler’s Plan Commission is rolling up its sleeves to revise the city’s 2001 comprehensive plan.
Monday, City Planner Steve Bingham presented a synopsis of what will be required to complete the revisions. A draft, 121-page plan, “The Roads to Butler’s Future,” has been created, with the community’s history, current status and plans and possibilities for future capital improvements, land use and economic development and quality of life.
Plan Commission members will be asked to review topics such as zoning boundaries and designations, possible use of vacant lots and areas for future residential, commercial and industrial growth.
Bingham wants to focus on different aspects of the plan at meetings throughout 2021, with a goal of holding a public hearing at the commission’s Sept. 13 meeting. From there, the revised plan would go to the City Council for final approval.
One issue that will be addressed at the Plan Commission’s January meeting will be striking manufactured housing units as permitted uses for lots along North and South Broadway (S.R. 1) and East and West Main streets (U.S. 6).
Monday, Plan Commission member Gary Miller made a motion to move forward with a public hearing at the Jan. 11, 2021, meeting about the proposed changes to the zoning ordinance, with Gale Ryan casting a second.
The draft comprehensive plan outlines Butler’s history, including Sanborn-Perris plat maps dating back to 1890, various post cards and photographs.
In 1903, Butler became a city and began installing a public sewer system. By 1910, the community began paving streets. When the state made changes to population requirements, Butler reverted to a town government in 1933. Another change in state law in 1956 enabled Butler to again become a city.
The plan identifies current development areas within the city limits, assessing current uses and potential future needs.
Policy issues and questions included in the plan are strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).
To achieve a 10% population growth in a decade, Butler would need approximately 111 new housing units, according to the plan.
The city’s residential tax abatement program and access to infrastructure in the northwest part of the community were cited as pluses in the draft plan. Aging, existing houses, a lower average number of owner-occupied houses and property values were listed as weaknesses.
Commercial growth is favorable with access to two major highways and a newly created Butler Main Street group. Vacant buildings and lots, dilapidated buildings and lack of investment in properties were identified as weaknesses.
The plan also asks infrastructure priority needs, where new water and sewer mains should and should not be installed, how to engage citizens to be more involved in local government and community events, how pedestrian and bike connectivity to parks can be achieved, and how a “pride of property” mindset can be accomplished.
The identified “West Main Industrial Area” includes the Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Territory station, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Janus International, the former Bohn Aluminum/Citation factory and a single-family residence. The primary concern for that area is the condition of the Bohn Aluminum/Citation building and the condition of an on-site pond.
The “West Main Commercial Area” includes all businesses on either side of Main Street, from C.R. 63 to Basket Factory Road and Commerce Street, noting several unplatted parcels. Residential development in the area could necessitate installation of sidewalks.
The “Northwest Butler Residential Area” encompasses all Mayerknoll plats, the Smith Addition and both phases of the Chapman Trails development, including High, Independence, Meadowmere, the 400-600 blocks of West Liberty, the 500-600 blocks of North Broadway and the 400-500 blocks of Westward Drive. Possible needs could include sidewalks in areas where they are not present.
The “West Side Institutional and Multifamily Residential Area” includes the Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center, Fawn Haven, Fawn Villas and Butler United Methodist Church. This fall, High Street was reconstructed, with a new sidewalk created along the west side of that street.
The “Downtown Area” in the plan encompasses the 100 blocks of East Oak, East Main, West Main, and the 100 block of North Pearl Street. Butler has conducted a review of the former Engineered Materials building at the northwest corner of Main and Pearl streets.
The plan also spotlighted the availability of lots in the downtown with the demolition of several deteriorating structures, as well as a 2018 fire that destroyed two other buildings.
The “Hathaway/Hendrickson/Susie Parks Area” includes the area south of the downtown railroad tracks, the water treatment facility, the library and the former Hendrickson Suspension facility, to just north of Walnut Street.
“The overarching utility need for the south side of Butler is a separate storm sewer system,” the draft plan reads. A new Butler city drain has been installed along the south side of the railroad tracks to provide sufficient outlet for a new storm system. Street paving may be delayed until a separate sewer system can be installed.
Likewise, the “Southside Residential Area” has needs for street paving, but that work could be delayed until a separate storm system can be installed. The area includes several platted, vacant lots, but many are not accessible to existing water and sanitary mains.
The plan identifies sidewalk improvements as another need for the region, and connecting South Side Park to other parks with pedestrian walkways.
The “Butler Company/Norfolk Southern Railroad Area” is a triangular-shaped area east of Broadway along the railroad tracks. Cleanup of the former Butler Company property is nearing completion. “The most obvious need in this area is the cleanup and possible redevelopment of the Butler Company site,” as stated in the plan. Future development could require additional water, sanitary and storm mains.
Another considerations in the plan includes extending a public walkway to the South Shore mobile home park. Future utility needs for the area south of Butler will be dictated by development, particularly north of the mobile home park.
Potential areas for future development include north of West Main Street and east of C.R. 63; west of North Broadway and north and west of Meadowmere Drive; east along R.E. Jones Road/C.R. 30; and west of S.R. 1 near the elementary school.
