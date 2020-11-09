My mind’s still spinning from all of the scoring in Friday’s sectional championship loss to Bishop Luers.
The 105 combined points sets a new Eastside record for most points by two teams. The previous mark was 90 combined in a 57-33 loss to Woodlan in 2014. Before that, it was 88 points in a 60-28 loss to Churubusco in 2010.
The 2020 season will go down as a record-setting season in so many categories. While the team hasn’t released its final statistics, here’s a few records that were established this season:
Most points scored in a game: 69 (the old record was 63, set in the 2018 season).
Most points scored in a season: 475 (the old record was 395, set in the 2014 season).
Most shutouts in a season: 5 (the old record was four, set in the 1999 season).
Consecutive shutouts: 4 (the old record was three, set in the 1987 and 1988 seasons).
Consecutive shutout quarters: 21 (This occurred across six games. The old record was 16, in the 1988 season).
Most total yards by two teams: 1,007 (501 by Eastside, 507 by Bishop Luers. The old record was 907 yards in a 2014 game between Eastside and Prairie Heights. In that game, the Blazers had 605 yards and Prairie Heights had 302 yards).
Most team yards rushing in a season: 2,853 (The old record was 2,777 yards, set in 2014. The third-best mark is 2,762 yards by the 1974 team).
Most all-conference selections: 15 (The old record was 11, shared by the 2014 and 2019 teams).
Most touchdown passes in a season: 25, set by Laban Davis (The old record was 23, set by Blake Blaker in the 2012 season).
Most team sacks in a game: 14, against Bluffton.
Most extra-point kicks in a season: 56, set by Jaiden Baker (This broke her own record of 43, set last season).
Most extra-point kicks in a career: 99, set by Jaiden Baker (The old record was 78, set by Lance Garman from 1997-2000).
Because of time and space restrictions, KPC has discontinued including box scores with our football stories, but in case you were wondering, here’s how and when the touchdowns were scored Friday. Notice how many occurred within mere minutes — and even seconds — apart.
Bishop Luers 56, Eastside 49
First Quarter
ES — Davis 18 run (Baker kick), 8:26.
BL — Thompson 15 pass from Clark (Pineda kick), 5:37.
BL — Menson 18 pass from Clark (Pineda kick), 1:43.
ES — Holman 50 run (Baker kick), 1:34.
Second Quarter
BL — Glenn 6 pass from Clark (Pineda kick), 9:58.
BL — Glenn 59 pass from Clark (Pineda kick), 1:53.
Third Quarter
ES — Davis 15 run (Baker kick), 5:51.
BL — Glenn 26 pass from Clark (Pineda kick), 3:17.
ES — Holman 2 run (Baker kick), :49.8.
Fourth Quarter
BL — Clark 1 run (Pineda kick), 11:58.
ES — Holman 4 run (Baker kick), 10:52.
BL — Sewell 28 pass from Clark (Pineda kick), 7:14.
ES — Holman 1 run (Baker kick), 4:45.
BL — Anderson 9 run (Pineda kick), :59.5.
ES — Wallace 17 pass from Davis (Baker kick), :25.4.
