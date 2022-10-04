BUTLER — A vote whether to allow golf carts and off-road vehicles on Butler streets will wait at least two more weeks after the City Council voted unanimously Monday to table the ordinance for additional revisions, leaving the matter in idle.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh read the ordinance in its entirety for the first time Monday, but after discussion — and at the suggestion of Mayor Mike Hartman — District 3 council member Darren Alloway moved to table it to allow Hartman, Hollabaugh and Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger to review it further. The first vote is now set to take place at the council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
Golf carts and ORVs are currently not permitted on any Butler street.
Heffelfinger said as written, golf cart or ORV users could only use Federal Street — which turns into C.R. 65 outside of the city limits — to enter or exit Butler without traveling on a state or federal highway.
“The only way to cross U.S. 6 is Ash, Canal, Beech and Pearl,” Heffelfinger added. “They’re the only roads where you’re able to cross U.S. 6 straight over.” He noted Oak Street is the only street that spans the city from east to west.
He said Butler City Court has requested court costs be added to the fine section, and that any infractions be paid only through the court. The ordinance, as currently written, also lists the City of Butler municipal office as a location for ticket payments.
As read by Hollabaugh, the ordinance stipulates off-road vehicles and golf carts would be allowed on public roads within city limits, but not on U.S. 6 or S.R. 1, which is also prohibited by Indiana statute. Users must cross S.R. 1 or U.S. 6 at 90-degree angles but not travel on those roadways.
The ordinance stipulates golf carts must have two head lights, turn signals and at least one tail light. An operator of either a golf cart or ORV must be at least 18 years of age and hold a valid Indiana operator’s license. Any passenger under age 18 must wear a safety helmet.
If adopted, golf carts and ORVs would need to be registered on an annual basis with the city, with fees set at $35 for each golf cart or ORV. Owners of those vehicles must carry insurance and those vehicles must be inspected by the police department. Golf carts and ORVs would not be allowed to operate between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
ORVs are also subject to guidelines established by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Hollabaugh noted.
Failure to abide by any of the rules could result in a $100 fine for any first offense; a $250 fine and a 60-day suspension from using either a golf cart or ORV for a second offense; and a $500 fine and a lifetime suspension from using either a golf cart or ORV in Butler upon a third offense. Violation of either the 60-day or lifetime suspension is subject to a $1,000 fine.
In addition, the proposed ordinance stipulates that any conviction for criminal trespass involving either a golf cart or ORV shall result in a lifetime suspension.
Resident Kyle Knapp questioned the hours of operation and the seat belt requirement for golf carts.
“I would definitely drive it to work and I would follow DeKalb County’s law being able to leave and turn on back roads,” Knapp said. “My shift starts at 4 a.m. and I get home at 2-3 p.m.” Knapp added his swing shift means he doesn’t get home until after midnight.
Hollabaugh said Butler’s ordinance was created from those used in other communities and also from a safety standpoint.
“I for one have never seen a golf cart with seat belts in it,” Knapp said. “I have a side-by-side. I have seat belts and I can get a five-point harness.”
Resident Josh Fuentes asked if city-owned and school district-owned ORVs would be exempt from the ordinance. “There’s no specific provision exempting them,” Hollabaugh said.
Later, Eastside student Ethan Kerr asked the City Council to consider amending an ordinance that prohibits the harboring of chickens within the city limits. District 2 council member Mark Cline recommended a review of the ordinance.
While Hartman recommended elected officials not take raises in 2023, the council again tabled a vote.
Council members asked Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck to revise the salary ordinance to exclude raises for the mayor and council members. They agreed by consensus to keep 4% raises for the clerk-treasurer and judge positions.
“I do it because I enjoy it,” District 1 council member Tracey Hawkins said of her service. “I don’t do it for the money.”
“If we take the hit (no raises), it shows we’re more worried about our employees than the money,” Cline said.
Alloway believes money is going to get tight in the near future. District 4 council member Eric Johnson also favored no raises for council members or the mayor.
Five appointments were approved to the city’s Redevelopment Commission. They are Eric Dohner and Mary Rowe, appointed by the City Council, and Elizabeth Chrisman, Jay Jacobs and Justin Smith, appointed by Hartman.
