SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge Sewing Club has kept in stitches — literally — in recent weeks.
As of May 5, the group has made and delivered 3,836 masks to several area health care facilities, nursing homes and government offices throughout DeKalb County.
Fifteen volunteers have donated their time and talents to the effort. Several sponsors have also participated in making the masks possible.
Participating in the mask-making effort were Bob and Terri Rosenbury, Ron and Becky Hoover, Barb Nichter, Linda Ruckman, Connie Schalinske, Joyce Keener, Roberta Carnahan, Sharon Baker, Theresa Dickerhoff, Mindy Emenhiser, Jaima Harris, Marilyn Jacquay and Kelly Walters.
The largest single total — 450 masks — were delivered to the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. Nearly 400 masks have been delivered to the DeKalb County Health Department.
Auburn Village Rehab & Skilled Nursing, Betz Nursing Home, Smith Farms Manor and Wesley Park Apartments all of Auburn; The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler; Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett; The Cedars in Leo; Town House Retirement Center in Fort Wayne and Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, Ohio all received sizable mask donations.
Masks were also delivered to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Veterans Administration Hospital in Fort Wayne, Parkview First Care nurses and staff in Fort Wayne, RISE Inc., Alliance, the DeKalb County Home and critical care nurses at Coney Island Hospital in New York.
Additional entities receiving masks include Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, employees at Kaiser's Food Center in Butler and Kroger in Auburn, DeKalb County Courthouse employees, Butler Dental Group, Hearten House women's shelter, the DeKalb County Veterans Court, YMCA of DeKalb County, Heimach Senior Center, Butler police and fire departments, offices of the Auburn mayor, utilities and electric departments, Butler Community Food Pantry, DeKalb Molded Plastics in Butler, Pizza Subs & BBQ in St. Joe, Hopewell Church, Auburn Post Office and DeKalb County Humane Shelter. Masks were also made available to Spencerville residents, family and friends.
Sponsors include the Eastside Wrestling Club, Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star, Concord Masonic Lodge, Alvin and Marcele Hankey, Mike and Judy McDowell, Auburn Alterations, Shirley Johnson, Catholic Charities, RSVP, Ann Merritt, Bridal Village of Hicksville, Spencerville Community Quilters, Dennis and Shelly Getts, Cheri Bushee, Megan Lauer, Richard and Donna Lentz, Tammy Neireiter, Dutch Heritage Baking & Catering, Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Spencerville United Methodist Church, Sue Gamble, Wayne and Ilene Hamman, Butler Faith in Action and County Line Church.
