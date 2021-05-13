ST. JOE — Memorial Day services will take place at noon Sunday, May 30, in historic Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place at the Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
The guest speaker will be Charles G. Curie, principal and founder of The Curie Group LLC, a management and consulting firm specializing in working with national and international leaders in public and private health care, particularly mental health services and substance use treatment and prevention arenas, to facilitate the transformation of services and to attain increasingly positive outcomes in the lives of people worldwide.
Curie has more than 40 years of professional experience in the mental health and substance use services fields.
In 2001, Curie was nominated by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to head the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. As SAMHSA administrator, Curie led the $3.4 billion agency responsible for improving the accountability, capacity and effectiveness of the nation’s public mental health and addiction treatment services.
Prior to his confirmation as SAMHSA administrator, Curie was appointed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge as Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for the state’s Dept. of Public Welfare.
During his tenure, he established a policy to reduce and ultimately eliminate the use of seclusion and restraint practices in the state hospital system. This program won the 2000 Innovations in American Government Award.
The Alton Cemetery is named after Benjamin Alton, who donated the land and was the first minister to locate in DeKalb County. The cemetery is maintained by the Coburn Corners Church of Christ. Memorial Day services have been held there on an annual basis since shortly after the Civil War. It is not known what year the families began decorating the graves of veterans buried at Alton Cemetery.
Each year, a roster of the veterans buried in the Alton Cemetery is read at the service:
War of 1812 — Daniel Abel and Ebenezer Coburn;
Civil War — Henry Abel, David Andress, J.O. Coburn, Henry Milliman, John Milliman, Mortimer Milliman, Warren Milliman, Curtis Perry and George Trostel;
Spanish-American War — Arthur Woodcox;
Post Spanish-American Navy — Floyd Coburn;
World War I — Donel Ayers, Lester Coburn, Walter Coburn, Milo Frain, George Hart Sr., Owen Headley, Roy Maxwell, Paul Perry, Wilbur Perry, Lehr Wilder, Faye Wilmot and George Winkler;
World War II — Norman Ayers, Raymond Ayers, Richard Barse, Jim Brand, Francis M. Coburn, Paul Coburn, Walter Coburn, Wilbur Coburn, James Crothers, Robert Davis, Alan Dillenberg, Otha Greenfield, George Hart Jr., Paul Hensley, William Hubbard, Harold Inlow, Harold Kagey, Jesse Klinger, William Means, Gerald Miller, John Munro, Glenn Shaffer, Doris Stuck, Mark Stuck, Frank Taylor, Harold Tilghman, Don Wade and Robert Wade;
Korean War — Larry Ayers, Jack Bowser, Wayne Gee, Merle Glasser, George Hart Jr., Donald Inlow, Earle Kelsey, Robert Lott, John Shull, Charles Steffen and Norval Withrow;
Vietnam War — Robert Antrup, Michael Davis, Wayne Kellogg, Stanley Robinson, Carl Wilmot and Jack Wilmot; and
Indiana National Guard — Thomas Mack.
