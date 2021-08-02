BUTLER — The Garrett Museum of Art will present a pop-up art gallery, ”I Love Indiana Art,” during the upcoming Butler Days festival.
The exhibit will be located in the second-floor conference room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
This pop-up gallery will showcase over 10 artists and includes paintings, photographs, encaustic art, soaps, salad dressings, and much more. Subjects include flowers, landscapes, animals, and colorful abstracts.
IN Artisan food products round out the retail gallery. Art reproductions, cards, and bookmarks are also available. Artists include IN Artisan, Mindy Bermes, Jim Gabbard, Cynthia Gabbard, Andrea Wolfe, Valerie Hunter, Patrick Hunter, Bored Otter Soaps and Candles and CORE art products. Proceeds to benefit job skills training for individuals with disabilities.
“I’m very excited to be doing our first Butler pop-up event,” said Jim Gabbard, director of the Garrett Museum of Art. “We would like to do these events all around DeKalb County, and Butler Days seems like a perfect time.”
The Garrett Museum of Art is happy to have this opportunity to share art and creativity with the citizens of Butler and with DeKalb County.
“Supporting local and area artists is one of the museum’s goals, and being responsive to the community and the artists in northeast Indiana helps engage the community in the process,” added Angela Green, gallery coordinator for Garrett Museum of Art.
