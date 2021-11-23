BUTLER — Tracey Robideau, who currently serves as vice president of the Butler Main Street Association, has been named as its new president.
She will succeed Jodi Barber, who served as Main Street president since its formation. Barber will continue to serve as a board member.
The Main Street board of directors approved Robideau as its next president.
“It has been an honor to serve our Butler community and be part of the founding board for the Butler Main Street Association,” Barber wrote in a statement. “The board has accomplished many projects within the last few years and I praise them for their hard work and dedication to the community.
“It takes a strong commitment and a lot of passion to achieve what we have done. With that being said, I am very excited to announce that our vice president, Tracey Robideau, has accepted the position of president,” she said.
“Tracey has shown a lot of dedication and hard work during her tenure on the board. She brings forward many fresh ideas, connections and passion to our community and the Butler Main Street’s goals. Please help me to congratulate Tracey as she leads the Butler Main Street in their future endeavors.”
