BUTLER — It’s always good to know someone who has a shared experience.
For Eastside senior Rowan Tinker, preparing for tonight’s FFA District III convention is a challenge, but it’s comforting to know she has plenty of guidance from FFA advisor Lauren Hook.
By tradition, the annual convention takes place at the school of the District III president. This year, it’s Tinker’s turn. Eastside last hosted the District III conference when she was in seventh grade and Hook — now the school’s FFA chapter advisor and teacher — was a senior.
The event will bring together 275 FFA members from 16 different schools. The students will compete in 27 different contests and demonstrations.
Putting together something of that magnitude doesn’t just happen; there’s lots of preparation behind the scenes. Over 100 people from DeKalb County and the surrounding area will serve as judges.
“It’ll just be a fun night of competing,” Tinker said. Judges will provide feedback on the different contests. Dutch Heritage Baking & Catering of Spencerville will serve dinner prior to an awards ceremony.
Contests and demonstrations for junior high and high school students will begin around 5 p.m. and last approximately three hours.
Students can participate individually or with a partner in animal science, agriscience, food science, horticulture, plants, talent and more. Students can also give prepared or extemporaneous speeches, participate in a quiz bowl and go through a mock job interview.
In addition, students can create an exhibit. The state FFA’s theme is pulse. Using pulse crops, Eastside’s members are creating the FFA emblem on a wood frame that opens to display photos from the chapter’s events.
“The idea behind the demonstrations is to practice what you’ve learned in the classrooms,” Hook explained. “In a food science class, you learn all these different things, but now, it’s the student’s turn to demonstrate they learned something in that class. It’s their opportunity to explain why yeast bread rises or why jam sets because of the pectin in it, that sort of thing.”
“It’s such a great experience to have it at your home school,” Tinker said. “The night’s very stressful because you’re in and out of contests all night and a lot of students are doing up to four contests.
“There’s a lot going on, but I love having it,” she continued. “It’s great for us. We have the judges coming here and we can impress them by our school. We also get students to come here, and we have a local business, Dutch Heritage, catering our food. It’s just really great to have it here.”
“It’s an awesome opportunity for us to showcase our school to the local communities,” Hook added. “While probably a third of the judges are from DeKalb County area, the other judges are coming in from other counties and other schools.
“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our school — this is what we do, this is what our ag program looks like,” she continued. “It’s a great way to bring them in and share that experience.”
In her first year as Eastside’s FFA advisor, Hook is experiencing a different perspective of hosting the district conference.
“As a student, I was very similar to Rowan,” she said. “You’re busy planning things and getting judges. It’s been really unique to take the other side of it.”
Hook remembers how retired FFA advisor Sam Reinoehl assisted her in planning the convention when she was district president. “From an advisor standpoint, what did Mr. Reinoehl do when I was here that all of a sudden is my job?
“I’m making sure we have the registrations from all the other chapters and putting them into the different contests.”
Going back to her experience, Hook also helped Tinker identify classrooms to hold the events, using a map created when she was president as a guide. “That’s been an amazing resource to have in our back pocket in the planning of this,” Hook said.
“The roles have completely flipped,” she added. “It’s really cool; it’s like full circle moments.”
