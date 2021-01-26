These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 14-21. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court. A notation in parentheses after each listing identifies the agency issuing the ticket. Armando Gomez Bautista, Bryan, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP). Jessica A. Becks, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $170 (ISP). Timothy J. Berghoff, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (ISP); speeding, $171 (DC). Aaron M. Bevis, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC). James P. Black, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP). Brooke A. Blaylock, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB); false or fictitious registration, $175 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB). Grant W. Boone, Carmel, speeding, $190 (AUB). Michael K. Brenner, Tukwila, Washington, speeding, $171 (ISP). James D.L. Brock II, Carmel, speeding, $150 (DC). Keagan A. Buss, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB). Kirstin D. Callahan, Auburn, speeding, $150 (GPD). Chasity L. Cardenas, Royal Center, speeding, $155 (DC). Nikki D. Rodriguez-Cashdollar, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB). Sandro M. Castellanos, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP). Jeremy L. Combs, Angola, failure to signal lane change, $190 (AS). Fawn M. Counterman, Butler, speeding, $196 (AUB). Matthew P. Creager, Garrett, operating motorcycle without endorsement, $175 (DC); failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, $175 (DC). Mackenzie J. Davis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC). Christopher J. Deardorff, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB). Luis A. Batista Depspaigne, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC). Robert M. Devroy, Green Bay, Wisconsin, speeding, $190 (AUB). Anthony M. Dollier, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC). Vanessa J. Edsall, Albion, speeding, $171 (ISP). Harry Feiner, Fort Wayne, no license, $175 (DC). Madison R. Fogle, Angola, speeding, $190 (AUB). Gregory A. Fugitt, Ionia, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP). Alyson P. Fuller, Leo, speeding, $165 (ISP). Timothy J. Goodman, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC). Alexis M. Graves, Leo, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (WPD). Shannon M. Hackman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB). Gil Hampton, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $196 (ISP). Jaylen D. Hannah, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB). Thomas A. Harz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). David A. Hoover, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC). Haley L. Hunter, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP). Jeffrey C. Hunter, New Haven, speeding, $171 (ISP). Matthew J. Husted, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB). Derek W. Jaeger, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB). Daniel W. Jenkins, Hudson, failure to signal turn, $190 (AS). Tammy S. Keck, Wawaka, expired plates, $150 (GPD). Julia I. Kerlin, Bowling Green, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC). Kerrigan C. Knott, Garrett, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (GPD). Trevor A. Kreiling, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (AUB). Kevin J. Lalone, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB). Veronica P. Love, Carmel, speeding, $175 (DC). Connor C. MacDonald, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (AUB). Robert R. Marcum, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC). Yvonne J. McCormick, Kalamazoo, Michigan, following too closely, $171 (ISP). Brandon M. Miller, St. Joe, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC). Ariel G. Minnix, St. Joe, no license in possession, $175 (GPD); false or fictitious registration, $175 (GPD). Taylor J. Mitchell, Ossian, speeding, $165 (GPD). Abbey L. Moore, Butler, expired plates, $150 (ISP). Trevor A. Nicholson, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC). Stephanie L. Nickles, Coldwater, Michigan, disregarding automatic signal, $194 (WPD). Jennifer K. Odle, Muncie, speeding, $150 (DC). Colby D. Oldfather, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (ISP). Steven Ongkowidjojo, Hobe Sound, Florida, speeding, $150 (DC). Brayden L. Overmyer, Hartford City, speeding, $198 (AUB). Kaila E. Overmyer, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP). Brian E. Patten, Churubusco, speeding, $165 (AUB). Cespregi Poindexter, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP). Gavin J. Pokorny, Auburn, speeding, $172.50 (ISP). Paul C. Pomeroy, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP). Michael A. Richardson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD). Julia N. Rinard, Waterloo, permitting unauthorized driver to drive, $185 (GPD). Adela S.N. Saralu, Garrett, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB). Kathleen A. Schiek, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB). Chad Schlie, Edgerton, Ohio, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC). Stephanie N. Shively, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB). Bradley D. Smith, Auburn, failure to provide resident deer license, $171 (ICO). Angela M. Sparkman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP). Dakota E. Steffes, Kendallville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (GPD). Christy L. Stephens, Garrett, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (AUB). McKenna M. Sutton, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC). Jessica A. Sweitzer, Garrett, speeding, $188 (ISP). Jennifer E. Tucker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP). Kaleb L. VanKrimpen, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB). Chad S. Williams, Fort Wayne, littering, $235 (DC). Timothy J. Winright, Montpelier, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (WPD). Samantha J. Wise, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC). Osvaldo Z. Martinez Zamudio, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD). (BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.

