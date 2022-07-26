ST. JOE — The public agreed with judges in who had the best entries at the St. Joe Pickle Festival’s art and photo contest.
To capture the desired image or result takes planning, preparation and sometimes, a great deal of patience. That led Christy Coons, Lisa Gardner, Ashley Meschberger and Lydia Sullivan to winning both best of show and people’s choice awards in their respective categories.
In winning the youth photography category, while on vacation, Sullivan captured a bird enjoying a bird bath.
“I took this photo while on spring break in New Orleans. We were just walking around and I saw this bird bath,” she said.
“I sat there and probably took over 200 photos of these birds,” she said. “There were a lot that I really liked, but this one was my favorite.
“I really like the water, the action that it has,” Sullivan, 16, explained. “The fact that the bird is still and I’m getting that drop of water is kind of frozen, it was a hard photo to capture.”
Meschberger, 15, created her black-and-white rendering of a leopard for a ninth-grade art class.
It took about 10 days for her to create the finished piece.
In the adult art category, a summer camping trip inspired Gardner to recreate the image of towels hanging on a rope to dry.
“We take a family camping trip every summer. Our adult kids come and we go camp over the weekend,” she said.
“This was after we went swimming. This was our clothesline at our campsite and just our towels and bathing suits hanging to dry after we had swum.”
Gardner said she created her piece from sketches she made at the campground as well as photos she had taken. “I made watercolor sketches and I took photos, went back to my studio and created this piece, which was the second version of this scene,” Gardner explained.
She said it took a couple of hours to do, first with a watercolor wash and then pen and ink over top of it.
“I like that it tells kind of a story,” Gardner said. “I like things capture moments with our kids. I know which towel is who’s, and which bathing suit is who’s.”
Coons staged classic cars next to an old-fashioned gas pump for her best of show and people’s choice entry in adult photography.
In the various adult art categories, Toni McAlhany took home four first-place ribbons. Gardner had two first-place ribbons and Valerie Hunter had one first-place entry.
Gardner had two second-place entries and one third-place entry. McAlhany had one second-place and two third-place entries. Patrick Hunter had one second-place entry.
In adult photography, Darrell Jones took home three first-place ribbons. Ali Roark and M. Coats each won two categories. Coons and Cheryl Myers each went home with one first-place entry.
Coats had five second-place entries. Coons, Jones, Myers, Roark and Bev Hoban had one second-place entry each.
Willa Thompson had four third-place entries. Coats, Coons, Jones and Roark had one third-place finish each.
In youth art, Ryann Mason captured two blue ribbons. Meschberger, Carlie Bailey, Aubry Lamberson, Ava Roark, Bailey Roberts and Faith Spencer had one first-place finish each.
Mason and Meschberger captured two second-place ribbons each. Roark, Roberts and Spencer finished second in one category each.
Lamberson, Roark, Spencer and Hailey Mack grabbed one third-place ribbon each.
In youth photography, Sullivan was the big winner, grabbing first-place in eight categories. Lamberson placed first in one category.
Sullivan had four second-place finishes, Lamberson had three and Taylor Whiteside finished second in two categories. Sullivan had six third-place finishes. Lamberson and Whiteside had one third-place finish each.
