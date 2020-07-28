These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 16-23. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agencies issuing the tickets.
Trevor V. Ball, Van Wert, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
James A. Alba, Fort Wayne, motorcycle permit violation, $160 (DC).
Logan M. Allen, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brittany M. Allison, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tyler O. Baird, Angola, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Misty D. Bartholomew, LaOtto, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
Ryan P. Brink, Albion, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Terry A. Burke, Marion, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jeffrey D. Chrissikos, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD); operating motor vehicle without a license, $150 (WPD).
Alexander J. Collins, Kendallville, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Nathan B. Comfort, Angola, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Sherry R. Conley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Tammy L. Conner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (WPD); expired plates, $175 (DC).
Michael A. Cook, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Gabrielle G. Dangler, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Linda S. Davis, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
David P. Destefano, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Oumar S. Djimet, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rebecca D. Fee, Butler, no insurance, $208.25 (DC); driving while suspended, $208.25 (DC); driving while suspended, $233 (ISP); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
John E. Greenwalt, Carthage, speeding, $150 (DC).
Timothy W. Griffith, Pittsboro, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Robert W. Grimes, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michele L. Gross, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tanner R. Hamilton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB); no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
Andrew S. Harjo, Hudson, speeding, $175 (DC).
Kyle A. Hamilton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $156 (AUB).
Michael W. Hartman, Butler, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Brock J. Holman, St. Joe, failure to yield right of way, $171 (DC).
Sara E. Irvin, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Nathan D. Isaac, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD); driving while suspended, $235 (GPD); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Steven Jimenez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Rex L. Kast, Fort Wayne, speeding, $194 (DC).
Matthew J. Kimpel, Spencerville, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
Sara L. Kirkpatrick, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD).
Trent E. Lewis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Ethan M. Lower, Corunna, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jasen R. Lungren, Bartlesville, illegal crossover U-turn, $260 (DC).
Marcus B. Mann, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Miguel M. Martinez, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $175 (AUB).
Dylan J. Melcher, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ellem M. Myrvold, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Benjamin A. Nighswander, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Gina M. Osborn, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Carey L. Parker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Gabriel S. Parker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Trevor A. Patton, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (WPD).
Madeline E. Peck, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Jorge D. Leco Pulido, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jeremy S. Putman, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Brianna K. Rambo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Patricia A. Reffeitt, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Trent M. Reinig, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jacob E. Rhodes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Dedra L. Rice, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Brittani N. Ridarski, Butler, speeding, $175 (BPD); illegal passing of school bus, $260 (DC).
Corean R. Sanders, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Randy L. Smith, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ryan C. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Barry L. Tippman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jordan R. Tressler, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $173 (BPD).
Steven E. Williams, Hudson, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jarred W. Wilson, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $175 (BPD).
Casaundra T. Young, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
