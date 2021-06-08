BUTLER — A new ordinance will make changes to parking in the 100 block of West Green Street, but the ordinance itself changed at Monday’s Butler City Council meeting.
Council members Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White voted 5-0 on two readings to eliminate parking on the north side of the street — from a private driveway east to Broadway.
The original ordinance also would have eliminated a parking space on the south side of the street, in front of American Legion Post 202, but after discussion, they decided to keep the space.
That move came after American Legion member Bud Marr explained that space is designated for handicapped visitors, and the north side of the building, which includes a ramp, is the main entrance. The south lot is at grade level, but Marr said it is considered a secondary entrance.
“We’ll live with whatever you want to do,” he told the council.
The 100 block of West Green Street is one of just a few where parking is allowed on both sides of the street.
“That’s the narrowest street we have where there’s parking on both sides that possibly involves pedestrians at the same time,” Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said. “This is definitely going to help.”
“The Legion commander has brought it up that it’s a safety issue,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “If it’s a safety issue, we have to address it as a safety issue, not as a parking issue.”
In other business, the council approved the third reading of an ordinance to permit alcoholic beverages in designated areas of city-owned properties on a temporary, special-event basis.
The ordinance stipulates that the Board of Works can approve applications, and that body, the police chief or police department may revoke the special-event designation.
The council voted 5-0 on the first two readings to approve a $130,330 additional appropriation to help pay for tree removal and sidewalk replacement.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the city already had the money available, but it had not been designated for a specific use.
The council also voted 5-0 on first reading to approve several zoning changes in the city’s comprehensive plan. City Planner Steve Bingham said the changes reconcile the zoning with actual use of the land. The changes affect nine different properties.
The city’s Plan Commission recommended the changes at its May 10 meeting.
By 5-0 votes on second and third readings, the council approved a three-year residential tax abatement request from Scott and Amanda Towers for a new home under construction on Westward Drive.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning reported on several items.
In May, electrical costs at the wastewater plant decreased, for an average monthly savings of about $2,000. Lanning credited repairs and upgrades already made and forthcoming for that savings.
Lanning and City Superintendent Eric Dohner have been meeting with representatives from industries who send waste into Butler’s collection system.
The visits have been helpful in understanding what those industries do in their treatment processes and what waste they send to Butler’s system.
“I hope that will be beneficial in many ways going forward,” Lanning said.
The wastewater plant had a successful, unannounced inspection May 24 by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
At an earlier meeting, the city’s Unsafe Building Committee gave two property owners additional time to make repairs of their properties.
Sanford Steiler, 158 W. Oak St., was instructed to either come up with a financial plan to fix foundation issues under the porch or tear it off by June 21.
“We need to move on it and come up with a plan,” board member Eric Johnson told Steiler.
Mike Damron, representing his father, Harlis, told the board he will add his name to the property lien at 242 W. Cherry St., redeem the taxes on the property, make roof repairs and tear off the back portion of the house.
Damron produced a $25,000 quote for the repairs, but did not have a timeline when the work would be completed.
He was given until July 6 to provide that information.
