BUTLER — Early childhood education has been a topic of conversation throughout the state for several years.
Families continue to struggle to find care for their children while employers fight to retain staff due to the lack of care available to families. The eastern side of DeKalb County has been no different, battling the same issues due to the high volumes of industries within the area. That will soon change through the efforts and partnerships from community leaders who have not given up on this crucial community need.
In 2019, initial conversations began through the United Way of DeKalb County’s Community Conversations project. These conversations brought employees, employers and community families together at the same table to discuss specific needs within DeKalb County with early childhood education being at the top of the list.
Midway through 2020, a small group in Butler formed, consisting of community and business leaders to discuss options and needs specific to the area regarding early childhood education. An initial survey was created and distributed through business partners to specify needs and collect preliminary data within the workforce. Unfortunately, due to COVID restraints, the absence of a church partnership, and an available facility, it was in the group’s best interest to pause the project.
In the fall of 2022, discussions with community and business leaders were re-ignited by the commitment made by County Line Church of God to help bring an early childhood education center to the Butler area. This commitment provides a key non-profit church partnership required to establish a registered child care ministry.
With a steering committee in place, initial steps were taken to file incorporation documents. As a result, Eastern Early Education Inc. was established in January 2023. The steering committee is actively exploring land opportunities as well as existing facility space that could be used for the new center. If you have information regarding obtainable land or facility space, email the steering committee at easternearlyed@gmail.com.
The committee invites the public to attend a community brainstorming meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall on the second-floor conference room.
