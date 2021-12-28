Ball drop, fun run planned Friday
BUTLER — Butler will host its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks display to ring in 2022 in the downtown area.
From 5-7 p.m., Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ will sell chicken quarter and half meals. Quarter meals are $8 each and half meals are $10. Proceeds go to the Go Big or Go Home Small Town Event promotions group that is planning 15 events in 2022 in Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville.
New this year is a fun run/walk that begins with the ball drop. For registration information, contact Megan Rosswurm at 573-3218. All proceeds from the fun run/walk go to Butler Indiana Happenings for the Butler Days Festival.
There will be free hot chocolate, a bonfire and a video of all the great things that happened in Butler during 2021.
Christmas light contest district winners announced
BUTLER — Butler city officials have announced Butler is hosting the 2021 residential Christmas light display.
Judging wrapped up Thursday for each of the four council districts. Entries were judged on curbside appeal only.
The District 1 winner is David L. and Rebecca S. Davis, 205 Park Lane. The District 2 winner is Anthony L. Kapp, 409 N. Ash St. The District 3 winner is Danny L. and Laura L. Helbert, 202 W. Oak St. The District 4 winner is Chad A. Lockhart, 410 N. Broadway.
Each of the district winners will receive a $50 prize.
From these four, the overall citywide winner will be announced today, Dec. 28, and will receive an additional $50.
Christmas light parade video
BUTLER — A video of Butler’s inaugural Christmas light parade may be viewed at the City of Butler’s Facebook page.
City Hall announces holiday hours
BUTLER — Butler city offices will be closed Friday and Monday, Jan. 3 for New Year.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
