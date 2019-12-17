These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 5-12. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Richard W. Albaugh, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Carter M. Back, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Jeremy W. Barnes, Leo, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Matthew E. Barse, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Gail C. Bell, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Beth A. Boger, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Benjamin Z. Brown, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Chet A. Brown, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- R. Scott Bumgardner, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Frederick C. Burns, Waterloo, passing in no passing zone, $196 (AUB).
- Cody L. Bute, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Hailee M. Carothers, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Zackory J. Carper, Waterloo, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Andrew J. Carteaux, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Ryan L. Clapp, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Andrew J. Clark, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Anabel I. Colazo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- James P. Coyne Jr., LaGrange, speeding in school zone, $185 (DC).
- Doris M. Croy, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Jason M. Curry, Butler, following too closely, $196 (WPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (WPD).
- Eric S. Daily, Grabill, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Kevin M. Daniels, Vaughnsville, Ohio, expired registration, $150 (DC).
- Sherry L. Daniels, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Cris A. Davis, Auburn, unsafe start, $190 (AUB).
- Tabitha A. Dixon, Kentwood, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kelsey T. Dougherty, Auburn, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
- Felix E. Echevarria, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Joseph J. Farrell, Auburn, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Marla J. Fetters, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeffrey A. Freeman, Markle, illegal passing of school bus, $260 (DC).
- Kevin R. Fuller, Edwardsburg, Michigan, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Michelle E. Garcia, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
- April D. Garner, Elkhart, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jeffrey T. Green, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jenna R. Hough, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Malou K. Jennings, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Payton T. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Dalton R. Kimes, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jessica L. King, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Tiffany N. Lawson, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Jacqueline J. Lockhart, Butler, no seat belt, $50 (BPD).
- Jill D. Marshalll, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alexander P. Martin, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Amber L. McCreary, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Molinda McGhee, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- David C. Nissen II, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Taylor V. Garrison-O’Hara, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Paul L. Perry, Rogers, Kentucky, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
- Heath P. Poth, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Lyle W. Radecki, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Christopher O. Raue, Leo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Tara G. Ruff, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Joshua T. Schneider, Indianapolis, unsafe lane movement, $190 (DC).
- Carrie L. Slone, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (DC).
- Derek A. Stafford, Corunna, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Michael A. Strack, Angola, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Joshua K. Straub, Avilla, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Dionne R. Surface, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Kyle W. Surfus, Avilla, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Paul D. Turner, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Daniel J. Volko, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Colten J. Vonderau, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Carrie S. Wappes, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Hayden N. Wedding, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kristen N. White, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jasmine L. Whitman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brittani M. Willis, Greenfield, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Austin J. Wolf, Angola, altered license plate, $185.25 (BPD); no insurance, $235 (BPD).
- Victoria A. Wood, Ashley, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (WPD).
- Sarah A. Woods, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Hannah N. Ziegler, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
