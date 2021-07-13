BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association has announced two new appointments to its board of directors.
Jeff Cook and Tracey Robideau have joined the board, according to president Jodi Barber.
In addition, Robideau has taken on the role of social media manager for Main Street and was recently elected as vice president.
“We are very pleased to welcome Jeff Cook and Tracey Robideau to the Butler Main Street Association,” Barber said. “We are thrilled to have their fresh ideas and energy on our board.”
Cook is president of the International Monster Truck and Hall of Fame Museum that opened in Butler in June. He is also owner and president of First Attack Engineering Inc. of Waterloo.
“It’s nice to know from behind the scenes what’s going on,” Cook said. “It’s nice to work together and help the community out.”
Cook said he’s eager to help plan and coordinate events and determine what resources are going to be needed.
The Monster Truck Museum features a display of several monster trucks and memorabilia of the history of the sport. It is located at the west edge of Butler.
Robideau is a graphic designer with Quad Graphics and serves as manager and community liaison for Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ in Butler. Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ opened in early 2021.
“I knew this was something I wanted to be part of,” Robideau said of Main Street. “I want to help promote Butler and get people excited about coming to Butler.
“I knew with my experience in advertising, this would be a good fit for me to help in any way I can.”
Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ has organized and promoted events this year, including the recent Butler BBQ Festival. “I have had many people thank Seth and I for what we are doing for Butler,” she said. “This makes all the hard work I put into each event worth it.
“Just knowing that something I am involved with is getting the Butler community and outside communities excited to come downtown Butler is so amazing to witness.”
Barber serves as BMSA president, with Robideau as vice president. Curtis Rash is secretary and Sarah Dempsey is treasurer. Board members are Cook, Orie Foster, Mike Hartman and Lori Kaiser.
Barber invited anyone interested in becoming involved to visit the website, butlermainstreet.com or the Facebook page, Butler Main Street Association.
