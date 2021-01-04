My most recent column made mention of “two-fers,” short, two-game series against basketball opponents in Eastside’s history.
While the Blazers have faced many opponents more than 50 or 60 times — some as many as 80 — there are a handful of teams Eastside has met just twice.
We’ll start with East Noble.
While less than 25 miles apart, the Blazers and Knights have played just two times on the hardwood, and not since the 1967-1968 season, with each team winning one game.
Eastside won the first encounter, 70-48, tipping off the 1966-1967 season at the old Butler High School gym. Herb Holden led three Blazers in double figures in that game with 19 points. Mike Dielman picked up 17 and Jeff Myers added 10. Rex Emerick led East Noble with 22 points.
At East Noble’s Big Blue Pit, the Knights returned the favor the following season.
In my last column, I mentioned how the Blazers met the South Side Archers twice, both coming in single-class regional games at the Memorial Coliseum.
The first encounter happened in the 1965-1966 season. Willie Long, who later played in the American Basketball Association, led the Archers with 23 points in a 53-35 victory. Bob Gerber had 10 points for Eastside.
The teams met again in the 1992-1993 regional, with the Archers again winning handily. Chad Cook led the Blazers with 18 points in that encounter.
The following two seasons, the Blazers faced the Snider Panthers. The 1966-1967 meeting took place at North Side High School, with the Panthers thumping the Blazers 82-42. The second meeting, at Snider, was much closer, but Snider won 69-55.
In the first meeting, Dielman established an Eastside record that still stands, making 19 free throws in the contest, finishing with 23 points. The Panthers were led by Ed Stanczak, who scored 24.
The Blazers met Keystone, formerly known as Fort Wayne Christian, in the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons, with Eastside winning both meetings.
The first encounter took place at Spiece Fieldhouse, with Eastside winning 67-60. Jay Frazier scored 24 points for the Blazers and Josh Leichty netted 25 for the Eagles. Keystone closed after the 2009-2010 school year.
Eastside and Harlan met twice, in the 1963-1964 and 1964-1965 seasons, with each team winning on its own floor.
Bill Smith scored 18 points in Harlan’s 57-55 win the first season. Dick Baughman poured in 23 points as the Blazers won 64-56 the following season.
The Blazers and Monmouth Eagles also met in those seasons. This time, Eastside captured both meetings, 76-63 in the 1963-1964 season, and 94-66 the following year.
Larry “Red” Walter, had 23 points for Eastside in the first meeting. Monmouth’s Dan Conrad had 27 points in a losing cause the following season. Monmouth is now part of the North Adams school district, which competes as Bellmont.
Yet another early two-fer was with the Wolf Lake Wolverines. The Blazers won the first game, in the 1963-1964 season by a 79-42 score in the Kendallville Sectional. Wolf Lake, now part of Central Noble, defeated Eastside 59-41 in the only other meeting in the 1967-1968 season.
Walter had 14 points and Keith Edwards led Wolf Lake with 13 in that first meeting.
The Pierceton Cubs, which are now part of Whitko, was a two-time winner over Eastside in the 1969-1970 and 1970-1971 seasons, the latter by a 76-74 score.
Charlie Ross scored 33 points to lead the Blazers in the second encounter. Gary Walter had 29 for the Cubs in that game.
A more recent two-time opponent was with the Pioneer Panthers in the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 seasons. Eastside won both meetings.
Orry Moughler led the Blazers with 20 points and Cody Conn had 16 for the Panthers in the second game, which took place at Eastside.
The Blazers and Bluffton Tigers drew each other in consecutive years in the South Adams Sectional. Bluffton won both meetings, including a lopsided 62-35 verdict in the 2011-2012 season.
Keith Cochran led Bluffton with 17 points in the first meeting, while Chandler Prible matched that total in the Tigers’ win the following year. Jayden Lilly had 13 points for Eastside in the second meeting.
Twice is nice. With consolidations and closures, however, there’s a limit to potential future “two-fers.” Concordia, who the Blazers played last month, is one potential suitor. While longshots outside of tournaments, Mishawaka Marian, Northwestern and Westville are the only current one-meeting schools still open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.