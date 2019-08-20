Pickle Festival committee
appreciates support
To the editor:
The St. Joe Pickle Festival Committee would like to thank everyone who attended the 23rd annual festival.
We thank all of our sponsors and volunteers, past and present, who have supported us to make this family-oriented festival a huge success over the past 23 years.
Festival sponsors include Nucor-Vulcraft, American Legion Post 202 of Butler, Sechler’s Pickles, Therma-Tru, Action Realty, Air Products, DeKalb Health, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Miller’s Shell Mart, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau and the Eastside Area Community Foundation.
Art and photo sponsors include Action Realty, Air Products, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Co., DeKalb Molded Plastics, Expressions Gallery, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Fetters Construction, Joyce Hefty-Covell State Farm Insurance, Kelso Davis Fund, Kitchen Auto Body Specialists Inc., Sechler’s Pickles, St. Joe Lions Club, Steel Dynamics and Star Technology.
Our poster advertising sponsors include Phil’s One Stop, DeKalb Health, Pizza Subs & BBQ, Sechler’s Pickles, Accurate Accounting, Nucor-Vulcraft, Nucor Fastener, Tire Maxx, Action Realty, Jeff’s Auto Repair, Agra Warehouse, Leo Barber Shop, American Legion Post 202 of Butler, St. Joe Valley Trap & Skeet Club, Carnahan-Baidinger Walter Funeral Home, Steel Dynamics, Hoover Auction & Realty, Miller’s Shell Mart, 2nd Time Round, Dutch Heritage, Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Hicksville Bank.
A special thank you to St. Joe Church of Christ and the Eastside school district for the use of the land where the festival is held. Thanks to Jeff Washler for trash disposal, the Town of St. Joe, Concord Township Fire Department, and Jeff and Patty Studebaker, who manage the food and craft vendors, electrical duties and the information tent.
We are in need of younger volunteers to step up. Please, don’t wait to be asked.
St. Joe Pickle Festival Committee
Jeff and Patty Studebaker, Jerry Vinson, Margie Bortner, Christine Weirauch, Bruce Johnson and Marty Fogle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.